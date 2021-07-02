CELEBRITIES
Actress Rita Edochie weeps uncontrollably as she visits SCOAN to pay tribute to late Prophet TB Joshua
Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie broke down in tears during her visit to the Synagogue Church Of All Nation to pay tribute to late prophet TB Joshua.
The popular prophet reportedly died on Sunday, 7th of June, and since then, Nigerian celebrities, politicians and citizens have mourned the 57-year-old man of God.
Taking to her Instagram page to share a video of her visit Rita Edochie said she was still in denial of the cleric’s death until she got to the church.
The actress said, irrespective of the death of T.B Joshua, and she is thankful that he left a legacy for any wise person to emulate.
She wrote: DADDY TB, I NEVER BELIEVED. TILL I GOT TO THE CHURCH. BUT THE GOOD THING IS, YOU LEFT FOREVER LEGACY FOR ANY ONE THAT IS WISE TO EMULATE.
JESUS CHRIST WAS NEVER BELIEVED WHEN HE CAME, SAME THING WITH ALL THE PROPHETS IN THE BIBLE AND IT IS STILL SAME TILL TODAY AND THAT IS THE REASON SOMEONE COULD OPEN HIS OR HER MOUTH AND SAY CRAZY THINGS ABOUT BUT IT DOESN’T MATTER. WHAT MATTERS IS THAT YOU HAVE FINISHED YOUR RACE.
REST ON DADDY TB TILL WE MEET AGAIN.
CELEBRITIES
Iyabo Ojo threatens to disown her only son, Festus after what he did to her
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has threatened to officially disown her only son, Festus after what he did to her.
This comes after Festus made an ugly video of Iyabo Ojo without her consent.
In the video the mother of two was sleeping and Festus was seen shooting a Tiktok video that made the actress look weird and funny.
Sharing the video on her official Instagram page, the 43-year-old wrote;
“I’m officially disowning @festo_baba nobody should beg me #myson #motherandsongoals #tiktok #tiktoknigeria #foryou # #tiktokqueen #tiktokmusic”
“Now I’m definitely disowning this @festo_baba we only fake it to make it bro #tiktoknigeria #foryou #foryoupage #tiktokqueen #motherandsongoals”
You are welcome to Nigeria-Abike Dabiri to Cardi B
Reacting to this, Festus took to the comment section of the post to say she can never disown him.
In his words;
“Never”
CELEBRITIES
TAMPAN Blackout: Nkechi Blessing continues attack on Jide Kosoko, says she will frustrate him (VIDEO)
Actress Nkechi Sunday Blessing on Tuesday continued her attack on Jide Kosoko and other veterans for threatening to work against her.
The leadership of TAMPAN had on Sunday held a press briefing where they directed movie producers and directors to stop working with Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Iyabo Ojo.
The actresses were accused of engaging in social media fights with their other colleagues over the Baba Ijesha alleged rape incident.
Veteran actor, Jide Kosoko, during the press conference, also vowed to frustrate Nkechi Blessing out of the industry.
Blessing had immediately after the conference rained curses on Kosoko and other veterans.
Blessing said the veteran’s daughters will be ashamed if she decides to talk.
She, however, added that “For as many who sits and hits their chest that they will frustrate me, God will disgrace their entire generation publicly.”
On Tuesday, Blessing continued her continued his blitzering attack on Kosoko and other veterans in the industry.
In a video she shared on her social media pages, Nkechi said she would rely to Kosoko’s threat when the time comes.
Continuing, she said Kosoko aren’t see anything.
She promised to frustrate Kosoko and other veteran actors and make them weep the more.
See Video Below:
CELEBRITIES
TAMPAN Blackout: Nobody can silence me, I am from God— Iyabo Ojo
Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the decision of the leadership of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) to bar movie producers and directors from working with her.
The association took the decision due to Iyabo’s refusal to stop social media fights with some of her colleagues over Baba Ijesha’s alleged rape saga.
The 43-year-old said on her Instagram page on Monday that she cannot be silenced.
“I can never be silenced, know that & know God. Period,” the actress captioned the picture that had a written text.
Fellow actress Nkechi Blessing, who was also suspended by TAMPAN, took to the comment section of Iyabo’s post to air her opinion.
“Nobody can even collect my voice,” the actress wrote.
Both actresses have over time taken to social media to openly condemn the conduct of Baba Ijesha who is accused of defiling the foster teenage daughter of comedienne Princess. They have clashed with some members of the association who kicked against them openly condemning Baba Ijesha.
Latest News
- Sunday Igboho mourns death of one of his ‘most trusted’ aides, Adogan Igboho Oosa
- 10 lies we need to stop teaching boys about sex!
- Supreme Court to hear PDP suit seeking Uzodinma’s sack, Ihedioha’s return
- Identity of one of Sunday Igboho’s guards who was killed by DSS revealed
- Actress Rita Edochie weeps uncontrollably as she visits SCOAN to pay tribute to late Prophet TB Joshua
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
5 buildings that look like a punani!
-
LIFESTYLES6 hours ago
Top 5 best beds for sex!
-
NEWS1 day ago
Igboho’s residence attacked 72 hours to Lagos Yoruba Nation rally
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Anambra 2021: Native doctor, Nwanwuo emerges PRP’s governorship candidate
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nnamdi Kanu: Britain demands explanation from Nigeria
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Identity of one of Sunday Igboho’s guards who was killed by DSS revealed
-
NEWS3 hours ago
Sunday Igboho mourns death of one of his ‘most trusted’ aides, Adogan Igboho Oosa
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Biafra, Oduduwa: Grant them referendum now – Aisha tells Buhari