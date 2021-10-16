CELEBRITIES
Actress Nkechi Blessing cries uncontrollably at her mother’s wake keep (video)
Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing on Friday night broke down in tears at her mother’s wake keep.
A video shared by her colleague Mercy Aigbe captured Nkechi Blessing crying and at some point lost in deep thought.
The death of a loved one is excruciating, which is not different for Nkechi Blessing, and many of her colleagues and fans have continued to encourage and support her in this difficult time.
Nkechi Blessing recently recounted how she took care of her mother while alive and advised her fans and followers to do likewise.
According to Nkechi Blessing, she finds solace because she took care of her mother while alive and she got everything she wanted.
Nkechi Blessing added she has to be strong as it is the only option and advises her fans to take care of their mothers and make them proud.
Nkechi Blessing said her slogan has always been ‘Take care of home before impressing the streets, ‘ which she has done for her mother and will continue to make her proud even in death.
CELEBRITIES
Chinwetalu Agu: How I was treated in detention
Veteran actor, Chinwetalu Agu, has spoken on how he was treated while in custody at the Nigerian Army headquarters, Enugu, and the Department of State Services (DSS), Abuja.
The actor, who was arrested by soldiers after he was spotted wearing a Biafran outfit, said security operatives treated him with respect in detention.
Soldiers had picked him up in Onitsha, Anambra State, and released him after the intervention of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) but he was rearrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) and flown to Abuja for further investigation and interrogation.
Again, after the intervention of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), the Department of State Services released Chinwetalu Agu after searching his phone and found nothing incriminating.
During a welcome back event organised by the AGN members, Chinwetalu said, “It didn’t start well but God took control. I was only buying bread for the poor. Soldiers came in and started scattering things.
“They said they are calling me in the office but they did not tell me my offence. Because they did not tell me my offence, I refused to follow them.
“That drama that took place was important so that they will know that Igbo are here. That moment of Upper Iweka till the time we got to the army barracks close to Zik Mausoleum, to 82 Division of the Nigerian Army and to DSS office in Abuja, nobody touched me. They treated me with respect.
“Every officer wanted to be involved in the case so that they can have opportunity to interact with Chinwetalu Agu.”
CELEBRITIES
MC Oluomo goes romantic, shares beautiful photos of his wife on her birthday
One of the wives of the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya is celebrating her birthday.
Olori Alhaja Temitope Adunni Akinsanya added another year today, October 10.
The excited NURTW boss wished his lovely wife a happy birthday on his Facebook page by sharing beautiful photos of her and accompanied it with heart-melting messages.
Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo also showered prayers on her and promised to keep loving her.
He wrote:
‘People meet their soul mates at different places and at different times, but I have been so lucky enough to marry you.
‘You have been too unique and supportive in all spheres. Your supportive nature has contributed to the level of success I have attained today.
”Wishing you a fantastic birthday ever! Your unconditional love gives me the power to move forward in life and in my endeavours.
‘I’ll cherish and adore you always and I pray we celebrate many more of this day together in love, wealth, harmony and sound health moshallah.
‘Happy birthday to you dearest wife. Olori Alhaja Temitope Adunni Akinsanya.’
.
CELEBRITIES
Olu Jacobs appears at his wife’s birthday party days after his “DEATH”
Days after he was rumored dead, popular Nigerian actor, Olu Jacobs, has made a surprising appearance at his wife, Joke Silva’s 60th birthday party.
The internet went agog days ago after one Ufuoma Bernard took to Facebook to share Olu Jacob’s photo and captioned it, “Goodbye”.
However, his wife, Joke debunked the rumors, adding that Olu is alive and well as the reports are not just lies but evil.
Video and photos of the thespian having a good time at his wife, Joke Silva’s 60th birthday have emerged. See below:
Latest News
- Actress Nkechi Blessing cries uncontrollably at her mother’s wake keep (video)
- Terrorists likely to attack Nigeria – UK Government lists 12 states its citizens should avoid
- Azikiwe, Awolowo, others are incomparable to Buhari in all standards – Ohanaeze replies Femi Adesina
- Here is why you should not relax your eyebrows
- Interesting facts about alcohol
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Supreme Court affirms Soludo as APGA’s Anambra guber candidate, Oye as National Chairman
-
breaking2 days ago
Iyorchia Ayu emerges consensus Chairmanship candidate of PDP
-
NEWS2 days ago
Oyo Govt is recruiting for vacancies in hospitals (SEE HOW TO APPLY)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Court orders Oyedepo’s university to pay ex-employee N10.3m as damages, terminal benefit
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigerians more attracted to Buhari than Awolowo, Azikiwe, Aminu Kano – Femi Adesina
-
NEWS2 days ago
#EndSARS memorial organisers release schedule of events despite police warnings
-
breaking2 days ago
Military finally confirms death of ISWAP leader, Al-Barnawi
-
breaking1 day ago
Zamfara first-class monarch regains freedom after 30 days in kidnappers’ den