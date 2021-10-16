Actress Nkechi Blessing cries uncontrollably at her mother’s wake keep (video)

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing on Friday night broke down in tears at her mother’s wake keep.

A video shared by her colleague Mercy Aigbe captured Nkechi Blessing crying and at some point lost in deep thought.

The death of a loved one is excruciating, which is not different for Nkechi Blessing, and many of her colleagues and fans have continued to encourage and support her in this difficult time.

Nkechi Blessing recently recounted how she took care of her mother while alive and advised her fans and followers to do likewise.

According to Nkechi Blessing, she finds solace because she took care of her mother while alive and she got everything she wanted.

Nkechi Blessing added she has to be strong as it is the only option and advises her fans to take care of their mothers and make them proud.

Nkechi Blessing said her slogan has always been ‘Take care of home before impressing the streets, ‘ which she has done for her mother and will continue to make her proud even in death.