Actress Mercy Aigbe gushes as she gets an unexpected surprise from her ‘D Owner’

Video of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe getting an unexpected surprise from her ‘D Owner’ has surfaced on social media.

In the video the mother of two was seen looking surprised as she was handed her gifts.

According to Mercy, her ‘D Owner’ sent her flowers and sea food platter because he knows she is a foodie.

Speaking further, the 43-year-old said things like these gets to her and she appreciates them.

Captioning the video, Mercy wrote;

“So D Owner surprised me with flowers and of course Sea Food Platter (as a foodie concern )on set! Awwwww it’s the little things! Thanks, baby”

Watch the video below;