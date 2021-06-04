CELEBRITIES
Actress Mercy Aigbe gushes as she gets an unexpected surprise from her ‘D Owner’
Video of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe getting an unexpected surprise from her ‘D Owner’ has surfaced on social media.
In the video the mother of two was seen looking surprised as she was handed her gifts.
According to Mercy, her ‘D Owner’ sent her flowers and sea food platter because he knows she is a foodie.
Speaking further, the 43-year-old said things like these gets to her and she appreciates them.
Captioning the video, Mercy wrote;
“So D Owner surprised me with flowers and of course Sea Food Platter (as a foodie concern )on set! Awwwww it’s the little things! Thanks, baby”
Watch the video below;
CELEBRITIES
Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-queen, Olori Damilola rain curses on family members who asked her to return to the palace
Alaafin of Oyo’s ex-queen, Olori Damilola has rained curses on family members who want her to reconcile with the Alafin and return to the palace.
Olori Damilola was reacting to claims by one of his uncle that the Alafin gave her and her mother a huge amount of money to a secure a shop.
Her uncle Baba poplarly called Master G I had on Monday described Damilola as an ingrate
In an Instrgam post on Monday, Damilola denied ever receiving any money from the Alafin on behalf of her mother.
She then accused her uncle of collecting money from Alafin to malign her, noting that no amount of blackmail will make her return to the place :
CELEBRITIES
Sammie Okposo celebrates his 50th birthday with new photos
Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo clocked 50 today, May 30. In celebration of his day, the singer shared a series of new photos of himself on Instagram and then wrote:
Yipppppppppy
its my birthday
its my 50th
The Big Five O
today may 30th 2021
i made it to the fifth floor
All grace abounds to me
nothing missing
nothing broken
i always win
Jesus did it
Thank You Jesus
CELEBRITIES
Fuji maestro Adewale Ayuba completes Ikenne mansion, bags chieftaincy title
One of the happiest entertainers at the moment is fuji star, Adewale Ayuba, popularly referred to as Mr. Johnson. And the reason is obvious.
The successful fuji singer has just completed a multimillion naira mansion in his home town, Ikenne, Ogun State. And it’s really a site to behold.
The edifice is going to be the country home of Ayuba.
The completion of the mansion coincided with his installation as the Otunba Aare Bobaselu of Ikenneland.
