Actress Kemi Korede overwhelmed with the turn up on her daughter’s 14th birthday

Nollywood actress Kemi Korede has expressed gratitude to her colleagues, fans and friends for the overwhelming turn up at her daughter’s 14th birthday celebration on social media.

Kemi Filani reported that the proud mother of three rocked the internet with beautiful photos of her daughter, Ojo Temidara, who clocked 14 on the 14th of September, 2022.

Kemi Korede showered her daughter with love and powerful prayer points. She wrote: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY WOMB OPENER 💃💃💃 Arikeade mi!! My sunshine, my special package from Allah🙏 Time flies so quickly😳Feels like yesterday that I held that beautiful little frail baby in my hands. You have grown into a gorgeous, respectful, intelligent & loving young woman😍I am extremely blessed & lucky to be your mum. You have brought me so much joy & happiness. My beloved child, I pray for you today, you will be the best among your peers. You will not fail or fall. Your leaf will not wither. You will flourish like the palm tree. You will not die young. Happy birthday, my womb opener🎂🎉🥂🎺💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻I love you with every fibre of my being @ojotemidara ❤️❤️

Nollywood stars supported their colleagues by celebrating her daughter with heartwarming words filled with prayers and love.

Following this, Kemi Korede took to social media to reveal how overwhelmed she was by the massive show of love for her daughter on social media.

Kemi Korede shared a video on her verified Instagram page where she disclosed that words failed her, and she is still trying to curtail her emotions about the love and support she received for her first daughter.

She wrote: Words fail me. Where do I even start from? The love you all showed my princess on her special day yesterday was overwhelming. I am still trying to wrap my head around why you do not only love me, but you also love everything that concerns me so dearly. I am truly lucky to have you all in my world. The calls, messages, dps, gifts & monies?Ah ah!! I am jealous ke🤣😂. Temidara is GRATEFUL & I am even more GRATEFUL to each & everyone of you. Celebration will never cease from your homes in sha Allah. May you never lose your smiles.Ésé, modupe gan ni🙌🙌Ire akari Insha Allah.Amin!!!ITemidara loves you. Yes, you, you & you & I looooove you all so much more @ojotemidara