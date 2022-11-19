Actress Jaiye Kuti acquires brand new car worth millions (Video)

Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti is ending the year on a good note as she acquires a new car.

Her bestfriend, Bimbo Oshin shared the good news on her Instagram page minutes ago.

She revealed that Jaiye had splashed millions on a new ride.

Hailing her, she congratulated her over her newest blessing.

Ever the sweet best friend, Bimbo Oshin rained prayers on her.

“Brand new baby!!! Oopor! Oplenty! Otilo!!!! Congratulations my darling Alake @jayeola_monje God bless your hustle baby. Cheers to the new ride”.

Jaiye Kuti’s surprise car

Last year, Jaiye Kuti received a surprise car gift a few days after her birthday.

The actress had celebrated her 50th birthday on 11th July 2021 with several stunning photos, birthday wishes and prayers from her fans and colleagues.

Jaiye Kuti, in a post shared on her Instagram page, disclosed she received a car gift from her friends.

She expressed appreciation to her fans and colleagues for the thoughtful prayers, videos, love and messages she had received on the occasion of her birthday.

She wrote: An icing on a very sweet cake. The sweet wishes. The thoughtful prayers. The melodious songs. The funny videos. The love. The care. And now… This birthday present of a car from my family at SS AFRI. @ssafrihomes @lereayeni @sundayayeni2009 @bunmi_jinadu

I do not have the words, but my heart is full of prayers and gratitude. May God replenish and Favour you forever. Modupe dupe o Thank you. Thank you. Thank you”.