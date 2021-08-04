Actress Iyabo Ojo jubilates over her latest achievement

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to her Instagram page to share a video of herself dancing as she celebrates her latest achievement.

Iyabo Ojo, while expressing love for her fans, said she had hit 1 million followers on the video-sharing social media platform TikTok.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, since activities in the entertainment industry were shut down, many entertainers, including Nollywood stars, started seeking alternative ways to stay relevant.

Many celebrities used Instagram live sessions, TikTok, and Facebook live, among others to engage their fans and followers.

Iyabo Ojo, who could not make movies or feature in movie production, also felt the brunt of the COVID-19 lockdown hence started the TikTok funny videos.

Iyabo Ojo has several funny characters in her TikTok video, and at some point, she assigned roles to her children and family friends.

To ensure that her Instagram followers were not missing out on the fun, Iyabo also shares her Tiktok videos on her page.

Sharing the news of her new milestone, Iyabo Ojo wrote: I just hit 1m on #tiktok …Thank u my 1m famz on #tiktok I love u al