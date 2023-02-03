Actress Iyabo Ojo beams with joy as she set to make magic with Chidi Mokeme

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo is currently working with wave of the moment, Chidi Mokeme on a movie set and she can’t keep calm.

The actor, who rose to fame following his role on Ini Edo’s Netflix movie, Shanty Town has been receiving much attention. Chidi Mokeme who took a break from the industry following an health battle with Bell’s Palsy is back on movie set.

Taking to Instagram, Iyabo Ojo shred a video of her with the actor as they revealed that they are set to make another magic.

Expressing joy, Iyabo wrote, “See who I’m acting with on the set of Ruthless @chidimokeme aka Scar…..”.

I took a break from the industry because I had Bell’s palsy” Chidi Mokeme opens up

Kemi Filani reported last month that Chidi Mokeme had opened up on why he took a break from the movie industry.

The legendary actor, had left many worried when he took a break from the movie industry and retreated from the spotlight.

In an interview with Channels Television, Chidi Mokeme revealed that he was battling Bell’s Palsy.

Bell’s palsy may be a reaction to a viral infection. It rarely occurs more than once. It is a sudden weakness in the muscles on one half of the face.

Likening the infection to stroke, Chidi revealed that it affected one side of his face, and as an actor, he couldn’t make public appearance.

To worsen things, doctors said the infection was something that is incurable and didn’t have treatment. Read more here.