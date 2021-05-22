CELEBRITIES
Actress, Caroline Danjuma puts her boobs on display while posing in sheer shirtdress
Caroline Danjuma has released hot photos of herself on Instagram.
The mum-of-three struck several suggestive poses while clad in a sheer white shirtdress with a plunging neckline, displaying ample cleavage.
The dress stuck to her oiled skin, clinging to her curves, and left little to the imagination.
“Hurricane,” her caption on one of the photos reads.
Ifu Ennada shares new raunchy photos
Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada has taken to Instagram to share new raunchy photos.
The reality show star who stylishly flaunted her boobs, also hinted on “having a man”. Ennada wrote;
Weekend About to Be. Meanwhile someone should tag a Bra Vendor in the comment section, my Man has decided to go underwe*r shopping for me…can’t have me out here showing “our property”
Naira Marley reacts after being criticized for his abnormal sexual fantasies
Controversial Nigerian rapper, Azeez Fashola better known as Naira Marley has said that he has the right to a threesome after being lambasted for his wild sexual fantasy.
This comes after the 31-year-old singer took to his social media handle to reveal his sexual desire and fantasy to the world.
According to Naira Marley, via his instastories talked about how he’d love to have sex with a mother and her daughter, furthering revealed wanting ‘some’ on a cab with an Igbo driver on the wheels.
However, the sexual statements sparked outrage leading to a tongue lashing amongst Nigerians on social media, who openly condemned and criticized him for such an abnormal sexual fantasy.
Reacting to the outrage, Naira Marley via his verified Twitter, made clear his rights to have a threesome as long as it’s consensual and legal. He also noted that he’d only trying to be himself.
Taking to his Twitter handle, He wrote; ”Maybe My thoughts are wild. They tell you to be yourself, but when you be yourself, they are quick to judge you. I have the right to a threesome as long as it’s consensual and legal.”
Lyta has contributed just 40K since our son was born” – Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi claims
Singer and songwriter, Lyta’s baby mama, Kemi Ayorinde has revealed another shocking revelation about their relationship especially when it deals with the upbringing of their son.
It will be recalled that Lyta was called out by Kemi just days before their son’s birthday noting that the singer couldn’t afford a balloon of 13K.
She also revealed that Lyta infected her and their son with STD, a statement that shocked fans and supporters.
Kemi in a new interview has now insisted that she has been taking care of their son’s responsibility ever since he was welcomed to earth.
According to Kemi, she provided the baby necessity when she was on the verge of delivery and Lyta has provided just 40K ever since their son was born.
