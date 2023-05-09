Actress Bimpe Akintunde excitedly counts down to her birthday with her newest blessing

Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde is counting down to her birthday which has come with a new blessing.

The Yoruba actress recently signed an ambassadorial deal with a skincare brand and can’t keep calm.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bimpe Akintunde shared a video of her bagging the huge deal as she prayed for more blessings.

She wrote,

“As I dey prepare for My Birthday, nah so good vibes dey follow me oooo. We gat this fam guess the Skincare Brand and Get something from My newest CEO to celebrate my Birthday. Happy Birthday in advance to me. My God is a good God. Yes, he is”.

Bimpe Akintunde recently created a stir online over her daughter.

The Yoruba movie star took to her Instagram story to share a video of her daughter demanding food.

Bimpe Akintunde had forced her mini-me to partake in the fasting, which the 7-year-old wasn’t a fan of.

In the video, her daughter, Princess Amida who was almost in tears begged anyone visiting their house to come along with food.

According to her, she was starving and was about to faint since her mother had denied to give her anything.