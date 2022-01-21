CELEBRITIES
Actress Anna Kendrick and actor Bill Hader have been quietly dating for a year
A source told People “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year,” the insider told the outlet. “They met years ago. She’s hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie.”
The “Pitch Perfect” star, 36, and the “SNL” alum, 43, both starred in the Disney+ Christmas movie “Noelle” in 2019.
The source added;
“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet.
“They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”
The relationship report comes a year and a half after it was reported that Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson called it quits in July 2020. The two split just seven months after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes that January.
Prior to Bilson, Hader was married to film director Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018. The two still co-parent daughters Hannah Kathryn, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley Clementine, 7.
Kendrick, who has notoriously kept her love life out of the public eye, previously dated British cinematographer Ben Richardson. The former couple met on the set of “Drinking Buddies” in 2013 and began dating in 2014.
At one point in 2015, Kendrick and Richardson even sparked engagement rumors. The two ultimately ended things at an unknown point; they were last spotted holding hands in 2019, according to Daily Mail.
Khloe Kardashian receives backlash for selling her daughter True’s used clothes for money
Khloe Kardashian is getting dragged on Twitter after she revealed she is selling her daughter True’s used clothes for money.
Khloe took to Twitter to write: “OMG I miss seeing True in these outfits” with a link to a website with her daughter’s used clothes.
The Kardashians/Jenners are used to selling clothes from their closet online but when Twitter users noticed the prices Khloe was selling the used clothes for, they called her out.
Some accused her of selling higher than the price at which stores sell brand new clothing items.
Others asked why she couldn’t just give the used clothes out.
See some comments below.
Jamie Lynn tells sister Britney Spears she loves her as she begs for ceasefire
Jamie Lynn Spears has gone on Instagram to beg her sister to pull their “embarrassing” feud offline and out of the public eye.
Britney Spears, 40, and Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, began arguing over social media last week after Jamie Lynn did a promotional interview promoting her new memoir, “Things I should Have Said”.
In the interview, Jamie Lynn Spears described her sister’s behavior before her 13-year conservatorship as erratic.
Britney Spears disputed the claims, saying that the two hadn’t been around each other much at the time and that her sister was making up stories about her.
In a Thursday statement posted to Twitter, Britney slammed Jamie Lynn as a “scum person,” writing: “My sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!! Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn !!!!”
However, on Saturday, Jan 15, Britney Spears softened her tone towards her sister. In her post, Britney admitted to saying “some harsh things” about her younger sibling in a note she posted to Twitter.
Jamie Lynn has now taken to Instagram to call for a ceasefire.
“Britney—Just call me,” the 30-year-old Zoey 101 star wrote in an extended plea shared to her Instagram Story.
“I have attempted many times to speak to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform.
“In the meantime, please stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I’m happy to share how many times I’ve reached out to you, supported you and tried to help you.
“This is embarrassing and has to stop,” Jamie Lynn concluded, tagging her sister. “love you.”
You’re not the richest black man, my godfather Dangote is – DJ Cuppy tells Kanye West
Entertainer DJ Cuppy has reacted to American music star, Kanye West claiming that he was stopped from entering his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian’s house to spend time with his children, in spite of being the richest black man.
Kanye made the claim during an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked which is hosted by Jason Lee. He said;
“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate.
“So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen.
“But I didn’t want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back.
“I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’
“And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined.”
Kanye said the security told him he couldn’t go inside.
He added;
“My daughter wanted me to go inside.
“I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined.
“And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to.
“And that’s where I call my cousins. And my cousin is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’
“Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”
Reacting to this, DJ Cuppy noted that though she is a fan of Kanye, he should know that he isn’t the richest black man. The entertainer stated that her godfather, Aliko Dangote occupies that position.
