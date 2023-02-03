Actor Yomi Gold speaks out as Lagos big boy, Mosh accuses him of having an affair with wife, Aduke Doyin, leaks private chats

Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold has reacted to reports of fathering Lagos big boy, Mosh’s child with wife, Aduke Doyin.

Controversial blogger, Gistlover had alleged that the actor was the father of Mosh’s child with wife, Aduke Doyin popularly known as Creamys Hair.

According to the blog, the couple’s marriage had crashed over paternity fraud and several infidelity. Mosh who suspected his wife of having numerous affairs hacked her account and found out that his first and second child weren’t his. With the information, he got from her phone, he discovered that his second child is Yomi Gold’s child.

Reacting to it, Yomi Gold took to his Instagram page to debunk the rumours. He stated that he isn’t the father of the child and issued a stern warning to the blogging to stop dispensing false news.

Yomi cautioned bloggers to allow the family resolve whatever is going on between them.

For him,he would continue to pray for them at this difficult time.

“I’m not the father of Mosh. This has to stop. Everyone should calm down… Allow this family to resolve whatever it is that is going on. I will continue to pray for them at this difficult time. My next post has everything….from the moment we started talking… peace”.

Yomi Gold divorces new wife months after dumping first wife

Yomi Gold had announced his separation from his wife, Meenah whom he got married to barely a year ago after previously dumping his first wife of 15 years.

Making the announcement on his Instagram page, Yomi Gold wrote thus:

“Me and meenah decided to go our separate ways..

I want all our families and friends, fans to understand. This is no time to judge anyone. When love dies in relationship. No one should force it ..

I want to use this time to thank everyone who has been very concerned and supportive.

Meenah is a good person.. she doesn’t deserve a man like me. She will make a great and loving partner to a far better person than me.

I am not perfect.. I will work on myself and be a better person.

This has to be published because we want everyone who knows about us to be aware of our decision.

Time will be good again..”