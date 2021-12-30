Actor Yomi Gold secretly remarries after drama with ex-wife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has broken silence after his estranged wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, announced her separation from him through an Instagram post on December 23.

The 28-year-old prophetess had in a statement posted on her verified Instagram handle – @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi – announced an end to her three-year-old marriage with the Ooni.

But in what appears to be a subtle reaction amid the trending controversy, Ooni on his official Facebook page (Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi – Ojaja II) advised everyone to “reach out to neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year”.

The Palace spokesman, Chief Moses Olafare, told a national daily that the monarch still loves Olori Naomi, and that he was packaging a special gift for her.

The 47-year-old monarch in his post said: “I join all and sundry in the joyous occasion of this particular season. As we all know it’s one of joy, celebrations and a deep reflection on what Olódùmarè has done through the year.

“As we do take time to celebrate with our families and loved ones, I implore you to reach out to your neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year.

“It is my prayer that you’ll continue to find strength to celebrate in joy, peace, and abounding love which is the bedrock of this special occasion.

“Royal blessings from the House of Oduduwa and compliments of the season.”