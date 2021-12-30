CELEBRITIES
Actor Yomi Gold secretly remarries after drama with ex-wife
Popular Nigerian actor, Yomi Gold, has gotten married to a younger wife at a secret marriage ceremony.
Unlike other celebrities who publicize their marriages before the D-day, Yomi Gold kept things very low-key and only invited guests appeared to be aware of the development.
Yomi decided to give love another chance after the marriage with his former wife, Victoria, did not work out amid the controversies it faced on social media.
Recall that his ex-wife, Victoria and his girlfriend caused drama online during Yomi Gold’s 40th birthday as they tried to outshine each other.
“She keeps disgracing her fans with excuse of being young and naive” – Angel bashed over dance in bikini [VIDEO]
Reality TV star, Angel Smith, once again becomes the talk of the day after sharing a video of herself dancing in a bikini.
Angel, who was often bashed during the 2021 Big Brother Naija reality show continues to receive the same treatment over the exposure of her body regardless of the public’s opinion.
In a video making rounds on social media, the brand-influencer danced unapologetically in a bikini while in the company of friends.
The video shared on her Snapchat sparked mixed reactions on how the 21-year-old care less about the reputation of her brand and fans.
Ooni breaks silence after Olori Naomi’s divorce post
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has broken silence after his estranged wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, announced her separation from him through an Instagram post on December 23.
The 28-year-old prophetess had in a statement posted on her verified Instagram handle – @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi – announced an end to her three-year-old marriage with the Ooni.
But in what appears to be a subtle reaction amid the trending controversy, Ooni on his official Facebook page (Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi – Ojaja II) advised everyone to “reach out to neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year”.
The Palace spokesman, Chief Moses Olafare, told a national daily that the monarch still loves Olori Naomi, and that he was packaging a special gift for her.
The 47-year-old monarch in his post said: “I join all and sundry in the joyous occasion of this particular season. As we all know it’s one of joy, celebrations and a deep reflection on what Olódùmarè has done through the year.
“As we do take time to celebrate with our families and loved ones, I implore you to reach out to your neighbours, especially those who haven’t had it as easy through the year.
“It is my prayer that you’ll continue to find strength to celebrate in joy, peace, and abounding love which is the bedrock of this special occasion.
“Royal blessings from the House of Oduduwa and compliments of the season.”
Tagwayen Asali, popular Hausa twin brothers, set to wed fellow twins
Tagwayen Asali, the popular identical twins from northern Nigerian, are set to tie the knot with a fellow set of twins on the same day.
In a post via their official Instagram page, the brothers announced that the wedding ceremony would take place on January 8, 2022 in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina state.
“Twins to marry twins in Katsina @ @Tagwayenasali (Hassan Sani Abubakar and Hussaini Sani Abubakar), Hassana Abdu Bawa and Hussaina Abdu Bawa will tied the knot in Dutsin-Ma, Katsina State on January 8, 2022,” the post read.
The duo, born Hassan Sani Abubakar and Hussaini Sani Abubakar, are renowned for their songs which are predominantly in Hausa.
The brothers, who are born in Kano state, kick-started their music journey at a young age. They started singing professionally in 2003.
After coming through with ‘Gyara Kayan Ka’, their debut album, they adopted the Hausa R&B/pop genre.
Hassan and Hussaini have since established themselves as popular figures among Hausa music lovers with several hit songs.
The pair have also hosted numerous TV series together and met with top figures in the Nigerian entertainment landscape.
In November, they hailed Paul ‘Rudeboy’ Okoye and Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye for coming together years after the controversial split of Psquare.
“Family over everything, together stronger, happy birthday @peterpsquare @iamkingrudy #bloodisthickerthanwater,” they wrote.
