Actor Samuel Ajibola and his wife welcome a baby boy
Nollywood actor Samuel Ajibola popularly known as Spiff, and his wife have welcomed a baby boy a few days after he bagged his master’s degree.
Samuel Ajibola took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers, accompanied by a picture of his wife’s pregnancy photoshoot.
The actor expressed appreciation to his wife, stating God has used her to multiply his seeds.
He wrote: I can’t thank God enough for you babe . He has used you to multiply my seed. Love you to bits @sandrajibola ❤ #LatestParentsInTown #BabyBoy
Tonto Dikeh acquires brand new white convertible Bentley ride
Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has gotten herself a brand new white Bentley convertible ride to add to her impressive cars garage.
Tonto Dikeh’s actress colleague, Doris Ogala broke the news of new Bentley ride via a post on her Instagram page.
Doris shared a video of the convertible new ride on her page with Humblesmith’s Osinachi playing in the background and showered her colleague with lovely words on her latest achievement.
According to her:
The king her self! My king Tonto this is loud ♥️ love you.” Check out her post below:
Photos of Tiwa Savage holidaying in Dubai
Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is having the best time and fun holidaying in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The singer, who had been in the eyes of the storm recently when his sex tape was uploaded on social media, seemed to have forgotten her travail, enjoying herself in Dubai.
Savage downloaded photos she took while enjoying herself at Burj Al Arab, which is Dubai’s most iconic hotel.
She wrote: “Any small money wey I get like dis …… 😈😈😈🧡🧡🧡”
The singer began her music career as a teenager doing backup vocals for artists such as George Michael and Mary J. Blige.
After participating in the UK edition of The X Factor and graduating from Berklee College of Music, Savage signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing in 2009.
Since then, her popularity has soared amidst controversies.
The fire took everything I own, down to all my certificates – BBNaija JMK cries out
This is not the best of times for Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 6 star, Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin, known as JMK whose apartment recently gutted fire.
According to JMK, she lost valuables in the fire incident including her certificates.
JMK in a post on her Snapchat, sharing pictures of the ruins in her room, described the incident as devastating, hoping to recover all she lost.
Narrating how it all happened, she disclosed that around 4am, November 16th, her air conditioner caught fire from a surge while she was asleep in the room.
“The last couple of days have been beyond devastating. I thank God for my life and the life of my friends. 4am on the 16th of November, my Air Conditioner caught fire from a surge while I was sleeping in the room. I woke up choking to the smoke, ran to my friend’s room to call her but all efforts to put out the fire were in vain. Before the firefighters came the room was burnt to the ground. The fire outbreak took everything that I own down to all my certificates,” she said.
She, however, expressed hope saying she’ll bounce back as long as she’s still breathing.
JMK went ahead to call out those who accused her of chasing clout with the incident, describing them as insensitive and inhuman.
“It is how insensitive some of you are, I was not going to speak on this but it’s one thing to not like someone, it’s another thing to wish bad things on them. Saying I’m chasing clout is very sad and annoying. I don’t even wish this on my enemies. BBNaija is just a show.”
