Actor Samuel Ajibola and his wife welcome a baby boy

Nollywood actor Samuel Ajibola popularly known as Spiff, and his wife have welcomed a baby boy a few days after he bagged his master’s degree.

Samuel Ajibola took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers, accompanied by a picture of his wife’s pregnancy photoshoot.

The actor expressed appreciation to his wife, stating God has used her to multiply his seeds.

He wrote: I can’t thank God enough for you babe . He has used you to multiply my seed. Love you to bits @sandrajibola ❤ #LatestParentsInTown #BabyBoy