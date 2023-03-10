Friday, March 10, 2023
Actor Lege prays for GRV’s loss in Lagos governorship poll (Video)

Popular Nigerian actor, Kehinde Adams, also known as Lege Miami, has attracted mixed reactions online after a video of him praying for the loss of the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour in the March 18 election surfaced online.

In the video, Lege is seen praying heavily for GRV to lose the election. According to him, GRV is Igbo and only wants to come and steal Lagos.

He further claims that Lagos is a Yoruba state and meant for only Yoruba’s to rule.

Recall that Lege and another Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo were at loggerheads over the latter’s support for the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Lege accused Ojo of posting fake results online.

“I can’t keep quiet again. As a citizen of Nigeria, please, let INEC have the final say. Madam Iyabo Ojo, you are the one I’m talking to. You are posting fake results to convince people in Nigeria. Please, all Nigerians, Iyabo Ojo is posting fake results,” he said in a video.

 

