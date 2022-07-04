Actor Itele accused of sleeping with colleague, Eniola Ajao

Yoruba Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini popularly known as Itele has been called out.

The actor is accused of sleeping with one of his female colleagues, Eniola Ajao.

Itele had been in the news for the wrong reason after failing to fulfil his responsibility for his children from his previous marriage.

Since the news broke out, the actor had been mercilessly dragged online.

Speaking through his management, Itele pleaded for forgiveness as he promised to change.

Taking to the comment section, one of his followers accused him of sleeping with not Ajao.

Reacting to this, controversial IG blogger , Gistlovers added fuel to the rumour.

See Gistlovers comments below:

Forgive me for doing this, Na me say no Vawulence today but I see Murphy oloyinbo isonu for comment section Dey do Like better person Dey vex me , Murphy matter don Dey ground sef even before itele own , i come see werey Dey comment like who God like werey drop him kids for Ikorodu he no go drop money and won’t go home for months , Na Eniola Ajao him Dey f.uck up and down , Eniola Ajekun Odunlade me wey I wan go cheer Itele up before , as I see him comment I don throw am bottle for comment section , you can go there to catch up with the comments ,him wan come Dey do lie better person, werey oni intonation , i come in peace oooo