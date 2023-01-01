Actor Ibrahim Yekini ‘Itele’ celebrates 42nd birthday (Photos)

Actor Ibrahim Yekini known as Itele is an award winning Nigerian actor, movie producer and scriptwriter born on January 1. in Bariga, Lagos State.

As he celebrates his birthday today he shares photos on his verified Instagram page and wrote;

Happy Birthday to me!

Ibrahim Abiodun ayinde bakare

And happy New year to you all🙏

He is originally from Abeokuta, Ogun state and attended Moshood biola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta.

Ibrahim Yekini Itele got his first appearance in the movie “Ijakumo Mefa”.

Itele who is mostly known for his action packed movies, also acts romantic roles.

Itele has also starred in numerous movies which include Anini, Akoba, Aje Meta, Kesari and so on. He also working on another action packed movie titled “Lucifer”.

He has worked with top actors across the country such as Odunlade Adekola, Tunde Usman, Kelvin Ikeduba, Femi Adebayo and many others.