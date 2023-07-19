Acting IGP Egbetokun visits Plateau on Wednesday over killings

Following the series of attacks and killings in Plateau State by gunmen which had persisted in the past months, the new acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun will visit the state on Wednesday.

It was learnt on Tuesday night that during the visit, the police boss will visit some internally displaced persons in the Mangu Local Government Area where most of the attacks and killings had been recorded

The Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau State, Alabo Alfred confirmed the IGP’s planned visit in Jos on Tuesday.

The PPRO said “Yes, the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun PhD, NPM will be visiting Plateau State tomorrow (Wednesday).

He will also pay a courtesy visit to the Plateau State Governor and from there move to Mangu LGA to see things for himself,” he added.

In the past three months, no fewer than 300 persons had been killed in different Plateau communities in several attacks carried out by gunmen.

During such attacks, the gunmen also set several houses on fire, forcing the surviving victims to flee their homes and leaving many communities deserted.

The killings and attacks had continued particularly in Mangu LGA despite a 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government and relocation of the Operation Safe Haven headquarters from Jos to the affected communities as announced by its Commander, Major General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Some residents in Jos who spoke with The PUNCH on Tuesday said that the visit of the IGP to Plateau state following the killings was long overdue.

One of the residents, Bulus Choji said, “We in Plateau have been expecting the new IGP to visit the state. It is something he ought to have done to give a new focus and confidence to the officers and men in the state who appeared to have been overwhelmed by the activities of the gunmen in the state.

“As a result, the gunmen have wasted so much innocent blood in several communities and destroyed unquantifiable properties. But if his (IGP) visit to Plateau will stop further bloodshed, I think it is a welcome development because it is better later than never”