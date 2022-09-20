Acting CJN, Justice Ariwoola set for Senate confirmation on Wednesday

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Lateef Ariwoola will be screened and possibly confirmed on Wednesday, September 21 by the Senate.

Screening and possible confirmation of Justice Ariwoola by the upper legislative chamber were announced on Tuesday in plenary by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan accordingly appealed to all Senators to be present in plenary on Wednesday for the required rigorous drilling of Ariwoola for substantive capacity as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Distinguished colleagues, tomorrow, Wednesday, 21st September 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Please, as usual, we all need to be at plenary during the screening exercise,” he said.

Letter for confirmation of Justice Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria was received by the Senate on Tuesday, July 26, 2002, from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate could not consider the request as it adjourned for its annual long recess the following day, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.