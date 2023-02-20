ACF tells Nigerians to accept outcome of 2023 polls

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has advised Nigerians to strictly accept the outcome of this year’s elections for the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

According to the forum, there must be winners and losers, stressing that whichever way it goes, no one should attempt to disrespect the decision of Nigerians by condemning or rejecting the outcome.

A statement issued by the Secretary General of the forum, Mallam Murtala Aliyu, said any attempt to reject the outcome of the election would be a cruel attack on the country’s democracy and would be regarded as unacceptable and inimical to democratic process.

The statement explained, “The resolve of Nigerians to conclude the 2023 general elections successfully has also never been in doubt. Given all that has been accomplished, there is no earthly reason for anyone to even attempt to tamper with the announced timetable of the elections. That will be totally unacceptable.”

The forum enjoined leaders at all levels to take all steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of all citizens and foreigners in their domains before, during and after the elections, saying that Nigerians should ensure a peaceful transition from one civilian administration to another.

The forum also advised the media to play a responsible role in dousing any tension that may arise as a consequence of the elections and results.

ACF expressed delight with the introduction of technology in the electioneering process, stressing that it is a right step that would serve to check against hitherto usual electoral malpractices of over-voting, ballot stuffing, ballot box snatching and the alteration of results.

The forum believed that the online transmission of results from the polling points to the collating centers and the provision of facilities for people to monitor election results online are also innovations that will ensure that the elections are not rigged.

The statement hailed the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for creating the conducive environment that will ensure that the elections are free and fair, and that every vote cast counts in the country.

The statement observed that though the principle of power rotation is still largely and somewhat controversial, efforts must be made to reconcile various sections to accept that Nigeria is a country for all its citizens, and each citizen has the right to choose whatever he or she believes to be in the best interests of themselves and their followers.

The forum recommended to voters to consider very clear and objective party manifestos and the character and track records of the candidates.

It advised Nigerians to cast their votes far beyond ethnic, religious or geographical interests, stressing that they should seek for leaders that best cater for national interests.