Monday, May 8, 2023
Abuja airport runway reopened after aircraft accident

By Lekan Oladeinde
Max Air Flight Experiences Tire Bursts During Landing

Flight operations at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja were impacted for several hours on Sunday after an aircraft belonging to Max Air crash-landed after its tyre reportedly burst into flames.

The tyre of the aircraft was said to have pulled out after takeoff at Yola Airport, Adamawa State.

A portion of the runway was shut down while the plane was being removed. Flights in and out of the airport were either canceled or delayed.

But after a thorough inspection, the airport has reopened.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, giving an update said aircraft has been towed away and the runway swept, inspected & certified.

Sirika in a tweet on Sunday evening said: The Max Air aircraft has been towed away, runway has been swept, inspected & certified. The airport is now reopened for operations. Well done management & staff of Abuja. Thanks to all our customers for the patience & understanding. We regret the inconvenience.🤲🏽🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽🤲🏽

