Abuja airport runway reopened after aircraft accident

Flight operations at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja were impacted for several hours on Sunday after an aircraft belonging to Max Air crash-landed after its tyre reportedly burst into flames.
The tyre of the aircraft was said to have pulled out after takeoff at Yola Airport, Adamawa State.
A portion of the runway was shut down while the plane was being removed. Flights in and out of the airport were either canceled or delayed.
But after a thorough inspection, the airport has reopened.
Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, giving an update said aircraft has been towed away and the runway swept, inspected & certified.
Sirika in a tweet on Sunday evening said: The Max Air aircraft has been towed away, runway has been swept, inspected & certified. The airport is now reopened for operations. Well done management & staff of Abuja. Thanks to all our customers for the patience & understanding. We regret the inconvenience.🤲🏽🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽🤲🏽
