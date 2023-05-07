Abuja airport runway reopened after aircraft accident

Flight operations at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja were impacted for several hours on Sunday after an aircraft belonging to Max Air crash-landed after its tyre reportedly burst into flames.

The tyre of the aircraft was said to have pulled out after takeoff at Yola Airport, Adamawa State.

A portion of the runway was shut down while the plane was being removed. Flights in and out of the airport were either canceled or delayed.

But after a thorough inspection, the airport has reopened.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, giving an update said aircraft has been towed away and the runway swept, inspected & certified.

Sirika in a tweet on Sunday evening said: The Max Air aircraft has been towed away, runway has been swept, inspected & certified. The airport is now reopened for operations. Well done management & staff of Abuja. Thanks to all our customers for the patience & understanding. We regret the inconvenience.🤲🏽🙏🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽🤲🏽