Abuja agog for Tinubu as world leaders, guests arrive for inauguration

Global attention shifts to the world’s most populous black nation on the planet, Nigeria, where the country’s sixth democratically elected president, Bola Tinubu, will be inaugurated on Monday.

The event, which expected to be witnessed by many world leaders , will take place at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

As of the last count, no fewer than 10 world leaders have flown into the country in readiness to attend the ceremony.

Activities at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, peaked on Saturday as Presidents and representatives from many countries landed at the facility and were subsequently driven to their various hotels.

Speaking on the arrival of VIPs for the inauguration of Nigeria’s 16th President, FAAN’s Head of Corporate Affairs, NAIA, Oluwakayode Adeyeoluwa, told one of our correspondents that a memo was sent to the authority about the high influx of VIPs into Abuja beginning from Saturday.

Adeyeoluwa said, “Of course, we should expect that. Dignitaries and possibly Presidents have started coming, because by the memo that came to my table, it shows that they’ve started arriving.

“They started coming into the country since last week, but it peaked today (Saturday) based on the influx at the international and Presidential wings of the Abuja airport.”