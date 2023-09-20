Abiodun withdraws Osunbiyi, as Ogun Assembly confirms commissioner nominees

Governor Dapo Abiodun has withdrawn the nomination of one of the 10 commissioner nominees he recently forwarded to the Ogun State House of Assembly, Tunde Osunbiyi.

This was disclosed by the Ogun State House of Assembly when it confirmed the nine remaining nominees.

No reason has been given for the withdrawal of Mr Osunbiyi, who is an indigene of Ipokia Local Government.

The approval of the nine other nominees followed the adoption of the report of the Committee of the Whole House chaired by the Speaker, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo.

The Deputy Speaker, Bolanle Ajayi, who presented the report, also moved the motion for its adoption.

The confirmation of the nominees was through a voice vote at a plenary presided over by the Speaker at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to the report, the Committee found the nine nominees eligible to be appointed as Commissioners in Ogun State as some of them had undergone the same process in the past.

DAILY POST reports that Gov Abiodun now has 17 nominees screened and confirmed by the Assembly.

They commissioner-designates are waiting to be sworn in by the Governor before they could assume office.