Abiodun condoles Mele Kyari over daughter’s demise

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has commiserated with the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL), Mr. Mele Kyari, over the passing of his daughter, Fatima.

Fatima, who was 25 years old, reportedly died on Friday.

Abiodun, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade said the death of the young lady was devastating and shocking.

He prayed for God to rest the soul of the deceased and comfort the family she left behind, adding that the family needs the prayers of all Nigerians at this trying moment.

Abiodun said: “I deeply sympathize with my brother, Mele Kyari, over the passing of his adorable daughter, Fatima. Obviously, this development has caused serious grief in the family.

“I want to assure him that we are with him in this trying moment, as we pray to Almighty God to console him and his entire family and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”