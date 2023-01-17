‘Abia PDP guber candidate sick – Ikpeazu confirms

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Uche Ikonne is ill.

Ikpeazu made the confirmation on Monday in a local radio programme, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The governor, however, assured that Ikonne was “recovering gradually and progressively”.

He recalled the flagbearer attending some rallies, including the PDP campaign launch last November at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

Ikpeazu, a member of the G5 governors, said it was “unfortunate that he is lately indisposed”.

“I want to report some progress and the progress is that Ikonne is recovering gradually,” he said.

Ikpeazu disclosed the candidate has left the hospital and is going through convalescence.

“He will be strong enough in the future to join”, the governor said.

Ikpeazu told residents that Ikonne would soon bounce back, accusing “detractors” of wishing his absence lingered.

The Abia helmsman recalled “permutations” and people “allocating positions to themselves” during his illness.

“I’m sure they even appropriated my wife to themselves”, he added.

There are speculations and concerns about Ikonne’s health due to his non-appearance at public functions.

The professor of optometry served as the 7th Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu.