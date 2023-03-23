Abia guber: Peter Obi congratulates gov-elect, Alex Otti

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has congratulated the Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti.

Obi said Otti’s victory was an indication that the wishes of the people of Abia State were respected.

On Wednesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Otti the winner of the gubernatorial election.

The LP governorship candidate in Abia State defeated his closest challenger, Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to emerge winner of last Saturday’s election.

He polled 175, 467 votes, against Ahiwe who got 88,529.

Reacting to his victory, Obi prayed for God’s guidance on Otti.

Tweeting, Obi wrote: “A while ago, I spoke with my brother, Dr. Alex Otti @alexottiofr, the Governor-elect of Abia State and heartily congratulated him on his election.

“I am gratified that the will and wish freely expressed by the Abia electorates have been respected.

“I pray for God’s guidance and protection for the incoming Governor of God’s Own State. -PO”