Saturday, October 21, 2023
HomeNEWSAbia Govt warns ASEPA task force against extortion
NEWS

Abia Govt warns ASEPA task force against extortion

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor

Abia State government has constituted a new task force for the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, Aba zone, with a warning that members of the task force must avoid all forms of extortion and intimidation of the masses.

The deputy General Manager of ASEPA in charge of Aba zone, Okezie Ezengwa, who gave warning while inaugurating the new task force at Aba, cautioned them against engaging in actions that may create a negative image for the State government.

Ezenwa said it would be wrong for the task force to accuse people falsely, pointing out that they are not expected to be fighting sanitation offenders.

He reminded them that they are not touts but constituted government officials, who should be decent, polite but firm in the discharge of their duties.

Ezengwa maintained that the city of Aba must be sanitized and made safe for the conduct of businesses in a civilized way expected of a commercial city.

Speaking on behalf of his members, the coordinator, Aba zonal taskforce of ASEPA, Azode Chukwuma, thanked the State government for finding them worthy for the task and assured the government and the residents that they will abide by the rules guiding the agency’s activities.

 

Previous article
President Tinubu cancels ‘no work, no pay’ order against resident doctors
Next article
Julian Brandt sinks Werder Bremen to send Borussia Dortmund top of BundesligaBundesliga
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network