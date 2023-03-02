Abdulmumin Jibrin makes dramatic return to the House of Reps

A former lawmaker, Abdulmumun Jibrin, is making a return back to the House of Representatives.

Jibrin of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) was declared winner of the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano state in last Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Jibrin scored 40,463 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sunusi Saidu Kiru of All Progressives Congress (APC), who netted 34,798 votes.

Jibrin lost the seat in 2020 when he was defeated in the rerun election.

Jubrin, who contested under the APC in the 2019 general election and won, was later sacked by the court which ruled that a fresh election be held in the constituency.

He, however, lost the rerun to Ali Datti-Yako of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Interestingly, Datti subsequently defected to the APC some weeks after he was sworn in as a lawmaker.

Jubrin was also subsequently appointed the Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group.

He later resigned his membership of the party to join NNPP, under which he constested for seat in 2023

Jibrin became popular nationally after he accused the leadership of the House of Representatives including the then speaker, Yakubu Dogara, of increasing the size of Nigeria’s budget for pecuniary gain.

The phenomenon, widely known as budget padding, was condemned by many Nigerians. Mr Jibrin was suspended from the House of Representatives for about a year based on the allegation. The suspension was later voided by the court.

He led the campaign of the incumbent speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

