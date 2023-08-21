Monday, August 21, 2023
HomeNEWSAbductors of wife of RCCG pastor demand N100m ransom
NEWS

Abductors of wife of RCCG pastor demand N100m ransom

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Abductors of wife of RCCG pastor demand N100m ransom

Kidnappers of the wife of a Redeemed Christian Church of God’s pastor, Mrs Blessing Ajiboye, have demanded a ransom of N100m from the family to release her.

Blessing, wife of Pastor Johnson Ajiboye a senior pastor of RCCG, was abducted in her provision store at Elerinjare, a sleepy town in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State at about 9pm on Thursday.

The unidentified gunmen, numbering about seven, invaded the community, shooting sporadically before abducting the pastor’s wife.

Our correspondent gathered that the woman was abducted alongside her two shop assistants, who have since been freed.

A community leader told our correspondent on Saturday that the kidnappers contacted the family on Friday night and demanded N100m ransom.

“The latest now is that the kidnappers contacted the family of the pastor on Friday night and asked them to bring N100m before the woman would be released.

“I wonder where they expected the pastor to get such money. Even, the community would find it difficult to raise such a huge amount,” the community leader said.

Recounting the incident, the pastor said the gunmen came from the bush beside the Community Primary School located in the area.

“The gunmen did not touch or cart away any money. They only grabbed my 34-year-old wife, Blessing Ajiboye, after removing the baby tied to her back. They dropped the baby on the ground,” he said.

It was also gathered that one neighbour said to be sitting near the shop was hit by a bullet and was said to be currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital.

Previous article
Hundreds of migrants killed by Saudi border guards – report
Next article
Asia markets mixed as China cuts 1-year loan prime rate
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network