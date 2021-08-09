Abductors of Niger commissioner demand N500m ransom

The abductors of Alhaji Muhammed Sanni Idris, Niger state Commissioner for information, have demanded a N500m million ransom.

The commissioner was abducted from Baban Tunga, his hometown in Tafa Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Monday.

Secretary to the Government of Niger state, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, noted that he was abducted around 1am.

He had said security personnel were on the trail of the abductors, expressing hope that they would be able to trace and rescue him unhurt.A source told our correspondent in Minna that the kidnappers have since established contact to make their demand.

It was also gathered that security meetings have been going on since morning.

One of such meetings was presided over by the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso.

“The kidnappers are demanding for N500m ransom while a marathon security meetings presided over by Deputy Governor has just ended at the government house but no details of the meeting,” the source said.

There’s yet to be any official confirmation on the demand of the abductors.