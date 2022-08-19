NEWS
Abductors of Kaduna-Abuja train passengers release 90-year-old woman, three others
The abductors of Kaduna-Abuja train passengers, on Friday, released a 90-year-old woman, alongside her daughter, two other persons.
They were among the over 60 victims held hostage by kidnappers,in their Forest since March 2022.
Confirming the release of the victims, the Publisher of Desert Herald, who is also the negotiator of victims held hostage, Tukur Mamu, said, “I can confirm that earlier on Friday, four additional victims of the train attack were released by their abductors.”
He said the four released victims left his office not quite long ago, adding that they came collectively to thank him for the past efforts he made to meditate on their behalf and for convincing their abductors to drop the threats of executing them and to plead for all stakeholders, especially the federal government to intensify efforts as the condition of the remaining 23 victims they left at the forest is pathetic
The other two victims are Mohammed Sani Abdulmaji (M.S Ustaz) and Alhaji Modin Modi Bodinga.
ASUU Strike: FG offered N60,000 increment in professor’s salaries
More facts have emerged on why the Academic Staff Union of Universities rejected the proposal by the Federal Government.
ASUU had tagged the offer by the Federal Government as “miserable”. However, the union did not go into some of the details in the proposal.
But the zonal coordinator, Port Harcourt zone, Stanley Ogoun, in a statement on Friday noted that the Federal Government offered to increase the salaries of professors by N60,000 while other lecturers would have their salaries increased within the range of N30,000 and N60,000.
Ogoun also added that the government promised to release the revitalisation fund of N170 billion which would be included in the 2023 budget.
“Nigerians should be aware of offers the so-called minister came up with. These are: (a) 170 billion naira for revitalisation in the 2023 budget; (b) a promise to increase by N60,000 the salary of a professor at the bar in next year’s budget; (c) no statement on the amendment of the National University Commission Act gathering dust at the National Assembly (d) payment of two tranches of outstanding Earned Academic Allowance in next year’s budget; (d) a promise to adopt the University Transparency and Accountability Solution; and (e) another promise to release the white papers.”
Speaking further in the statement, Ogoun said, “Imagine the level of deceitfulness by the minister! A promise to fulfill demands in an election year? We did not embark on strike for over six months geared towards improving our public universities only to come back with mere promissory notes from a government that is notorious for reneging on agreements. I’m sure Nigerians would not forgive us.
“On the issue of withheld salaries, and the claim that we do not deserve the salaries. We challenge the government to prove if the unproductive staff of our moribund refineries and other agencies of similar nature are not being paid. They should also justify why unproductive politicians that are responsible for the current comatose state of Nigeria are receiving humongous salaries and allowances. For the avoidance of doubt, teaching is only one of the assignments we undertake as lecturers. It only earns a candidate, going for promotion, a maximum of one point per year. Research and community service are the core requirements for promotion.
“The current move by the Federal Government to jettison the principle of collective bargaining and reduce our Union’s objective and patriotic struggle to revamp and reposition public universities in Nigeria to mere award of miserly salaries, ranging from N30,000 to N60,000 is unacceptable to us.”
The union, however, called on the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to resign.
NUJ condemns NBC for revoking broadcast licenses of Silverbird, AIT, Raypower, Rhythm FM
The National Union of Journalists, NUJ, has condemned the decision of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, to revoke the licenses of 52 broadcast stations in Nigeria.
NUJ’s National President, Chris Isiguzo, lamented that NBC’s decision was hasty, ill-timed and reckless.
NBC had revoked the broadcast licences of Silverbird TV, AIT, Raypower FM, and Rhythm FM, amongst others.
The Director-General of the NBC, Mallam Balarabe Shehu, who made the disclosure this Friday, said the development followed the failure of the media houses to renew their broadcast licences.
He also directed its state offices to liaise with security agencies to ensure the shut down of the operation of these stations within the next 24 hours.
Condemning the revocation, Isiguzo said such a decision appeared to have been taken without careful deliberation.
In a statement he signed, Isiguzo said: “Media Release NBC: A hasty decision The decision today by the Industry Regulator, the National Broadcasting Commission – NBC, to revoke the licenses of 52 broadcast stations nationwide over-indebtedness to the Commission was ill-advised. The affected stations, according to NBC, are said to owe arrears of licence fees amounting to N2.6 billion since 2015.
“Although the Director General of NBC, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah claimed that this development had no political motives, yet we insist that the action was ill-timed and reckless. It should be noted that this wholesale revocation of licences at this critical time of insecurity in the Country appears to be a decision taken without careful prior deliberation, consultation or counsel.
“While we regret the inability of these broadcast stations to fulfil their obligations to NBC, in view of dwindling resources, we caution against such a large-scale clampdown of broadcast stations in disregard to security issues and the attendant consequence.
“We cannot afford the unpleasant outcome of such a media blackout at this time. We call on NBC to exercise more restraint on this issue in consideration of national security and allow for more dialogue and consultation to find a better way of dealing with the situation.”
Wike threatens to demolish hotels harbouring cultists
[a
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has threatened to demolish hotels and other entertainment centres linked with cult and criminal activities.
He stated that any act of criminality aimed at destabilising the state will not be allowed.
The governor stressed that his administration has invested hugely in achieving the prevailing peace, and nothing will be tolerated in returning the state back to the dark days of insecurity.
Wike spoke at the flag-off of the 12th flyover at the Mgbuoba, Ozuoba -Ada George Road in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area, which was performed by Prof. Jerry Gana on Friday.
This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Media Aide, Kelvin Ebiri, on Friday.
The statement reads, “Now, let me tell anyone who cares to listen, whether you’re in PDP, APC, you’re in SDP, you’re in Accord or any other party, if I catch you trying to breach the security in this state, you’ll go in for it.
“I will not allow anybody to destabilise this State. We have suffered insecurity and God has helped us together with security agencies to maintain peace. For me, whether it is true or not, I must make sure that I take action.”
According to him, I had warned that any hotel or event centre where criminals and cultists are allowed to gather to plot the breach of peace would be demolished.
“So, if you know they’re using your hotel, or they’re using your drinking joint as where they’ll be holding meetings, think twice now.
“There is no amount of propaganda, if you like go to social media that they’re clamping down on you, that’s your business. I will not allow anybody to destabilise this state, because we have suffered insecurity and we have spent money.
“You can’t begin to arrange for cultists to meet in your event centres, or in your hotels. Pray that I don’t have any hint about that, if I do, I will bring down your hotel, I will bring down the event centre and I will arrest those people found there and I will prosecute them, heaven would not fall,” he said.
Wike explained that his administration has been providing the best for Rivers people by developing the state through quality infrastructure.
According to Wike, this is the first time in Nigeria that an administration that has less than 10 months to the end of tenure, is still awarding contracts and commissioning projects.
“It has never happened anywhere and it can only happen by the grace of God, with us here. While others are thinking of what they will use to campaign, we don’t have to think about that,” Wike said.
He said it is not in doubt that Rivers State is presently the only state that the Peoples Democratic Party is sure will deliver its gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 election.
Wike said Rivers people are already at home with the PDP and its commitment to the development of the State.
“That is why we are proud to say this is the only State, for now that PDP can be sure of returning its governorship candidate as governor,” the statement added.
He explained that one of the reasons why the PDP is delighted to have chosen, Mr. Siminalaye Fubara, as its governorship candidate, is because he is aware and knows what is going on in government.
Wike said, “You must be part of the system to understand the system to continue from where we are going to stop. Not people who just have the idea of wanting to be governor because they want to syphon our money. Thank God that we didn’t give them the ticket.”
Speaking, former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, noted that the flyover project will definitely add to the beauty and efficiency of the metropolis, by enhancing accessibility.
Gana said Wike was raising the status of Port Harcourt so that it would become an enduring investment destiny and home for many because of the prevailing peace.
He said “We love your son. He is a wonderful leader of truth. The man who stands for justice, for equity, for good and we love him so much because he is also performing.
“He is delivering development projects for the people of Rivers State. In fact, we are very jealous that you have such a wonderful governor. One of the good things of the governor is that you have enjoyed peace and security under him.”
