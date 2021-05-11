Abductors of Greenfield students make fresh demands from their parents

The bandits who abducted some students of Greenfield University, Kaduna State, have reached out to their parents to make fresh demands.

They had initially demanded a ransom of N800 million which the parents could not afford.

Following the failure of the parents to pay N800 million, five of the students were killed within the first week of their abduction.

But last week Monday, the mastermind of the attack, Sani Idris Jalingo, aka Baleri, demanded N100 million and 10 motorcycles, threatening to kill the remaining students the following day if their parents or government failed to meet his demands.

Although the deadline issued by Baleri has since expired, Daily Trust gathered that they reached to the parents individually on Monday and demanded that they each pay N10million.

“They called us today (Monday) and told me that if I pay N10 million today, my sister will be released today,” said a family member of one of the victims.

Daily Trust gathered after the bandits threatened to kill the remaining students, one of the parents negotiated and paid N20 million for her son to regain freedom.

Sources told our correspondent that the mother had resisted any attempts by security agents to debrief her son after he was released by the bandits.

The Kaduna State Police Command through the Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, however, said the police was not resting on its oars as all efforts to see to the release of the remaining students are being considered.