The abductors of the four students of Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK), have demanded the sum of N20 million as ransom for the release of the students.

SaharaReporters had reported how some gunmen suspected to be terrorists kidnapped some students of the university.

The gunmen invaded the students’ residence at Sabon-Gida identified as Nazeer Sabon-Gida and took away some female students of the school, whose number could not be ascertained, though the Students Union Government of the school said the abducted victims were not fewer than 30.

A few hours later, the Nigerian Army announced that it had rescued six of the students after a gun battle with the terrorists.

On Wednesday, Daily Post reported that the abductors made contact with the school authorities on Tuesday and demanded N20 million for the release of the abducted students.

It was reported that a student union leader in the school confirmed that the kidnappers had reached out to the school authorities and demanded the sum of N20 million.