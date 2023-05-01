Abductors of 29 FCT villagers demand N40m ransom

The kidnappers of 29 people from Yewuti village in Kwali Area Council of the FCT have asked for a ransom of N40 million from the families of victims

The kidnappers had, in the wee hours of last Tuesday, invaded Yewuti, the hometown of the former vice chairman of the council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti, and abducted 29 residents, comprising women, adults, and children.

Though four of the victims succeeded in escaping from their abductors as they were being led into the bush.

A family member of one of those abducted, Shuaibu Hussaini, said on Sunday that the leader of the kidnappers called on Friday, morning and demanded N40 million.

He said efforts to convince the leader of the kidnappers to reduce the ransom demand failed, saying “when the man they contacted was trying to beg the kidnappers’ leader to reduce the demand, he quickly cut off the call.”

He said the kidnappers’ leader has not called back since then.