Abductors demand N10m for release of Ondo Islam cleric

The Chief Imam of the Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, Alhaji Ibrahim Oyinlade, was abducted on Saturday and is still in the den of the kidnappers.

It was reported that the cleric was working on his farm when hoodlums struck and took him away to an unknown destination.

A family source stated that the abductors had contacted the family, on Sunday and demanded a sum of N10 million for the cleric to be released.

“They contacted the family on Sunday and demanded a sum of N10 million. That was the last conversation they had with the family.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami who confirmed the incident, said the men of the command and the vigilante men were already in the bush in search of the victim.

“The DPO (of Uso Police Division) and his men with local vigilantes are still in the bush to trace the whereabouts of the man (victim),” the PPRO stated.