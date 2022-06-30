NEWS
Abducted wife of Zamfara NULGE chairman gives birth in captivity
A woman identified as Ramatu Yunusa with nine months of pregnancy, abducted at Damba area of Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, has reportedly given birth at the bandits’ camp.
According to the husband, Mr. Yunusa, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Zamfara State chapter, the woman delivered at about 3 am on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the bandits’ camp.
He said he was not even allowed to see his wife and the baby.
“As I am talking to you now, I don’t know whether the new born baby is a boy or a girl but all I know is that my wife has given birth to the baby,” he lamented.
According to him, the bandits demanded any amount as ransom, stressing that the situation was very worrisome to him and the family.
It was gathered that the woman, Ramatu Yunusa, is a nurse with the Federal Medical Center in Gusau, the State capital.
She was kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday, 28 day of June, 2022, at her Damba residence in Gusau, the State capital.
All efforts by journalists to get reaction from the State Police command proved abortive as the State police spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu did not respond to calls.
NEWS
Ferdinand Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippines president
Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the Philippines’ late dictator, has been sworn in as the country’s new president.
Marcos Jr’s inauguration on Thursday marks a stunning political comeback for one of Asia’s most famous political dynasties, 36 years after the elder Marcos was toppled and forced into exile in a popular uprising.
Known as “Bongbong”, the 64-year-old Marcos Jr won a rare landslide victory in last month’s presidential election, helped by what critics have said was a years-long campaign to whitewash his family’s image.
He succeeds Rodrigo Duterte, who gained international notoriety for his deadly drug war and has threatened to kill suspected dealers after he leaves office.
The new president, in a speech that echoed his campaign slogans of unity, promised to take the country far on his watch with policies benefiting everyone, and thanked the public for delivering what he called “the biggest electoral mandate in the history of Philippine democracy”.
“You will not be disappointed, so do not be afraid,” he said at the inauguration ceremony, surrounded by his immediate family and with his sister Imee, a senator, and 92-year-old mother Imelda, a former four-time congresswoman, seated close by.
Marcos Jr also praised his late father’s rule, but said his presidency was not about the past, but a better future.
“I once knew a man who saw what little had been achieved since independence …. but he got it done sometimes with the needed support, sometimes without,” he said. “So will it be with his son. You will get no excuses from me.”
The late Marcos ruled the Philippines for two decades from 1965, almost half of it under martial law, helping him to extend his grip on power until his overthrow and his family’s retreat into exile during the 1986 People Power Revolution. Thousands of Marcos opponents were jailed, killed or disappeared during his rule, and the family name became synonymous with cronyism, extravagance and the disappearance of billions of dollars from state coffers.
The Marcos family has rejected accusations of embezzlement.
NEWS
2023 Sallah: Sultan declares July 9 Eid al-Adha
The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Wednesday, declared July 9 as Eid al-Adha.
Also known as Sallah, Eid al-Adha will feature the slaughtering of ram during the period known as the “festival of sacrifice”.
This is the second significant celebration in Islam.
The first is Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.
In a statement issued by the National Moonsighting Committee, the Sultan urged Muslims to intensify prayers during the period.
It also declared Thursday, June 30, as the first day of Dhul Hijjah.
“Eidul Adha will be on Saturday, 10th Zul-Hijjah 1443H (9th July 2022) In Sha Allah,” the statement read in part.
NEWS
Court grants embattled Rivers Rep, Dagogo, bail after 62 days
A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has granted bail to the embattled lawmaker representing Degema – Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Farah Dagogo.
Dagogo, a Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant in the state for the 2023 elections, was granted bail on Tuesday after been incarcerated for 62 days.
Dagogo was granted bail to the tune of N20 million or a surety in like sum with a landed property worth the same amount.
Justice Chiwendu Nworgu granted Dagogo bail after listening to all arguments by his counsel and counsel to the Rivers State government.
Dagogo was arrested by a team of policemen on April 28, 2022, at the venue of the screening exercise for the PDP’s governorship aspirants in Port Harcourt, less than four days after Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had reportedly declared him wanted for allegedly hiring suspected cultists to disrupt a screening exercise at the party secretariat.
Details later…
Latest News
- Bitcoin set for worst quarterly drop in a decade
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippines president
- Here’s what’s hot — and what’s not — in fintech right now
- Treasury yields nudge lower as market participants track economic data, auctions
- 2023: Atiku reaches out to Fayose over his call for southern presidency
Trending
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Treasury yields nudge lower as market participants track economic data, auctions
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Here’s what’s hot — and what’s not — in fintech right now
-
BUSINESS14 hours ago
Bitcoin set for worst quarterly drop in a decade
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Ferdinand Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippines president
-
POLITICS14 hours ago
2023: Atiku reaches out to Fayose over his call for southern presidency
-
SPORTS14 hours ago
Another Arsenal player leaves Emirates Stadium
-
SPORTS14 hours ago
EPL: Leeds to replace Raphinha with Super Eagles forward
-
NEWS15 hours ago
2023 Sallah: Sultan declares July 9 Eid al-Adha