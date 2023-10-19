Thursday, October 19, 2023
Abducted Kwara lawmaker’s wife, children regain freedom

The wife and two children of a member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, who were abducted on Tuesday, have been set free.

They were released on Wednesday according to sources close to the family of the lawmaker, Mr Lawal Ayansola, a current member of the State House of Assembly representing Malete/Ipaye/Olooru Constituency.

The trio were reportedly abducted by armed men at their Shao residence in Moro Local Government Area of the State.

Reports reaching our correspondent and confirmed by the spokesman of the Police command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, indicated that the victims have regained their freedom and reunited with their family.

The spokesman further disclosed that five suspects have been apprehended in connection with the abduction of the three victims.

He said the five people now in the police net are helping in the ongoing investigation.

 

