ABC pulls Backstreet Boys’ holiday special after Nick Carter rape allegation

ABC will no longer be airing the Backstreet Boys’ Holiday special “A Very Backstreet Holiday.”

The special, which was set to air on Dec. 14, was pulled after singer Nick Carter was accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during the boy band’s 2001 tour, according to Variety.

Carter, along with fellow bandmates AJ McLean, Kevin Richarson, Brain Littrell and Howie Dorough, had filmed the special earlier this month in Los Angeles, filled with songs from their 10th studio album, “A Very Backstreet Christmas,” to celebrate the holiday season.

The special was also set to feature celebrities Seth Rogen, Meghan Trainor, Rob Riggle, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches and Atsuko.

Shannon “Shay” Ruth, 39 filed a sexual battery lawsuit against Carter on Thursday in Nevada and alleged she was sexually assaulted and infected with HP when she was 17 years old.

“The last 21 years have been filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me,” Ruth said during a press conference alongside her lawyers at Los Angeles’ Beverly Hilton hotel.

Ruth, who revealed she has autism and cerebral palsy, alleges that the sexual assault took place in Feb. 2001 while the Backstreet boys were performing in Tacoma, Washington.

During the press conference, Ruth alleges the singer invited her back to the band’s tour bus after she was picked by Carter from a group of autograph seekers.

Ruth noted during the press conference that she believed she could “go to jail” if she told anyone about the alleged sexual assault.

“Carter tried to scare me into silence … he was nasty and threatening,” Ruth said, recounting the encounter.

Carter, 42, has come out publicly through his attorney, denying all allegations against him.

“This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” the Backstreet Boys member’s attorney Michael Holtz said in a statement obtained by Page Six.

Holtz stated that for several years Ruth “has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick.”

Carter’s attorney also alleges that the allegations have changed “repeatedly and materially over time” and is “a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer.”