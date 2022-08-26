Abby de la Rosa says Nick Cannon is creating ‘Gen C’ after baby news

Taking it lightly.

Abby de la Rosa joked that Nick Cannon is single-handedly populating the next generation after he revealed Brittany Bell is pregnant with their third child (his tenth).

Taking to social media, the mom of two of Cannon’s kids shared a Brian Moller video that poked fun at her baby daddy for getting multiple women pregnant at the same.

“They could take on the Kardashians for world supremacy,” the comedian said in his video. “And they said millennials aren’t having kids. They’re not, Nick’s having them all!

De la Rosa — who is also pregnant — wrote via Instagram Story, “Move over Kardashians, Gen ‘C’ taking over babyyyy.”

Two months ago, the 31-year-old DJ revealed she was expecting baby No. 3 just one year after welcoming twin sons, Zion and Zillion on June 16, 2021, with Cannon.

Despite de la Rosa not confirming that Cannon is the father of her unborn child, he previously said it was “safe to bet” he would be welcoming three new babies to his family.

The “Wild ‘N Out” star is also dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Bell.

His 5-month-old son Zen, whose mother is model Alyssa Scott, died of brain cancer in December. And, in July, he welcomed his eighth child, Legendary, with Bre Tiesi.





Cannon will have a total of 10 kids when Brittany Bell and de la Rosa give birth. “Our 🌈 baby is in my belly,” Meyers, 35, wrote… Just yesterday, Cannon revealed that he was expecting his tenth child with Bell by sharing a behind-the-scenes look at their maternity shoot.

“Time Stopped and This Happened. #Sunshine #SonRISE,” the former Nickelodeon star wrote as the video showed him cradling Bell’s bump while they laughed.

The former beauty queen posed topless in the photos, sporting a white skirt with her baby bump on display. Later in the shoot, she rocked an unbuttoned coat.