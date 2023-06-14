Abbas declares Gbajabiamila’s seat vacant

The Speaker House of Representatives, Abbas Tajuddeen, has declared the seat of Femi Gbajabiamila, his predecessor, vacant.

Gbajabiamila, who has been representing Surlere 1 Federal Constituency of Lagos at the lower chamber of the National Assembly since 2003, had been re-elected for a record 6th term.

However, he resigned following his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu.

On Thursday, the new Speaker read the letter submitted his predecessor, who was in the Chamber to announce his resignation.