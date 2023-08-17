Thursday, August 17, 2023
HomeNEWSAbbas appoints committee chairmen to replace ministers designate
NEWS

Abbas appoints committee chairmen to replace ministers designate

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Abbas appoints committee chairmen to replace ministers designate

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has appointed five members as chairmen of committees, to replace those appointed ministers by President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement on Thursday, Abbas said that the appointment is with immediate effect so as not to allow void in committee leadership.

“Following the nomination of some members of the 10th House of Representatives as Ministers by President Bola Tinubu and void in the leadership of some standing committees of the House, it is my pleasure to announce the appointment of the following lawmakers to fill up the vacant positions,” he said.

Rep. Mamudu Abdullahi (APC-Niger) is to replace Rep. David Ogewu as Chairman, House Committee on Army

Rep. Pascal Agbodike (APGA- Anambra) to replace Rep. Mahmud Abdulahi as Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Services

Rep. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo) is to replace Rep. Olubumi Tunji-Ojo as Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services

Rep. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP-Akwa Ibom) is to replace Rep. Dennis Idahosa as Chairman, Committee on Digital and Electronic Banking

While Rep. Bukar Talba (APC-Borno) was Rep. Chairman, House Committee on Institutional Reforms.

“The appointments shall take immediate effect, while the legislative record shall be updated upon resumption of the House from recess,” he said.

Previous article
Michael Parkinson, UK’s ‘king of the chat show’, dies aged 88
Next article
Troops guard Pakistani Christians after mob torches churches
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network