NEWS
Abba Kyari’s saga: Police panel yet to submit report
The Police on Tuesday night said the probe into the alleged indictment of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) being conducted by the Force Special Investigation Panel (SIP) is ongoing.
The police said this while reacting to reports in some national newspapers and online platforms that the report have been submitted.
The police denied the report has been submitted as reported by some media organisations(Not The Nation).
A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, explained: “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public that the probe into the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari by the FBI, being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP), is still ongoing.
“Members of the public are enjoined to note that the panel has not submitted its report to the Inspector General of Police, as being wrongly reported in some news outlet and online platforms”.
Kyari got into trouble after a US court issued a warrant for his arrest over his alleged involvement in a $1.1m Internet fraud allegedly perpetrated by an Instagram influencer, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi and four others; AbdulRahman Juma ; Vincent Kelly Chibuzo (Kelly); Rukayat Motunrayo Fashola; and Bolatito Agbabiaka.
The FBI claimed that Kyari detained Chibuzor at the behest of Hushpuppi for one month to enable the latter and his co-conspirators to fleece their Qatari victim of over $1m.
However, Kyari has appeared before the panel several times and defended himself against the allegations.
The Force reassured the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations.
NEWS
Why insurgency, uprising thrive, by Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, said Nigeria’s increasing population is assuming a worsening trend, which keeps him awake at night.
Speaking at the public presentation of the 2020 Africa Progress Group (APG) report in Lagos themed: ‘‘Making Africa’s Population an Asset,’’ he lamented the challenge of providing basic amenities for the country’s ever-increasing population.
The report, Population As Asset Responsiveness Index (PARI), is anticipated to be a stimulus for African countries to show more responsiveness to making their populations more of an asset than a burden.
The former president stated that the reason for uprising and terrorism in the country is not far from the fact that there are large armies of unemployed youths who are being recruited into violent extremist groups and criminal gangs.
Making reference to the 11-year Boko Haram insurgency, Obasanjo said Mohammed Yusuf, the group’s founder, was noted to be a religious and forthright man who had lots of unemployed graduates around him.
He said: “Mohammed Yusuf who started Boko Haram was said to be a good and responsible man with a lot of idle youths waiting to listen to him. I heard there was a time he called his followers and said to one, ‘you went to university, how many years now since you graduated?’ He said three years and what are you doing now? He said, ‘no job.’ Then he replied, ‘you see the uselessness of your university education.’
“That is how the word Boko Haram came up. By virtue of his followers not having jobs, he said ‘you see the uselessness of your western education.’ If we cannot provide jobs for our population, we are really in serious trouble. Nobody needs to tell us anything more,” the former president remarked.
x
Obasanjo, who is the chairman of the APG, said his heart sinks any time he travels across places and sees the huge population of people “oozing out from nowhere.
“Over the last several years, as I travelled through cities and rural communities in Africa, my heart sinks with the sea of heads that fleet across my eyes in parks, marketplaces, and under bridges.
“Even today, as I flew over some settlements from Minna to Lagos and traversed the road from Ikeja to Victoria Island, the sheer number of persons literally oozing out from nowhere kept my mind numb and exasperated. The situation has been worsening and has filled me with a sense of foreboding.
“Three clusters of questions pop up in my mind any time the scary thoughts of the ever-increasing population kept me awake at night. The first cluster is: how are we going to feed this exploding population?
“Only a few days ago, the alarm was raised about the imminent food crisis in Nigeria. Similar alarm bells have been ringing with increasing stridency all over Africa. How are we going to house them; educate them, provide them with health security and other variants of human security?”
A November 2020 report by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) noted that at least 22 million Nigerians could face a severe food crisis between October last year and August 2021.
Continuing, Obasanjo said: “The second cluster of questions is: how do we keep this keg of gunpowder of the large army of unemployed youth from exploding? How do we keep them from enlisting in violent extremist groups and gangs of kidnappers? The third cluster of questions is: how can Africa attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Agenda 2063 in a turbulent sea of exploding, not-well-managed populations?
“While these clusters of questions are frightening, they would appear to have an elegantly simple solution — political will and action to make population an asset. This is the master key of a sort! I am sure you noticed that this ‘key’ has two elements — the will and the action.
“It is not enough to shroud political will in mere political rhetoric and sloganeering, but translating such will into concrete, measurable actions with a visible impact on the ground. This is why, in this report, APG, being a group with a burning desire for Africa’s progress, has established a unique measure of progress of African countries on the concrete and measurable actions on responsiveness to their growing populations.”
According to him, to avoid imminent danger, the huge population of the country must be met with adequate measures that will provide job opportunities for its teeming youth, else the nation will be sitting on a keg of gunpowder waiting to explode.
On his part, President of Afreximbank, Prof. Benedict Oramah, who was represented by Chief Economist/Director, Research and International Cooperation, Dr. Hippolyte Fofack, said the APG report provides the opportunity to realise the huge potential of Africa, drawing on economies of scale associated with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to transform the continent’s youth bulge into a demographic dividend.
“Well trained and better harnessed young Africans will not only develop epidemiologic models to predict the next pandemic, but they will also manufacture effective vaccines for the prevention and the right drugs for treatment when prevention is not possible.
“They will protect the continent, which will be in their hands when the old and current generation is gone. There is no development without sustainable development; there is no sustainable development without intergenerational continuity and making Africa’s population, I should add, every cohort of Africa’s population, an asset is definitely the path to sustainable development and real independence.’’
NEWS
Northern Elders form new group in Abuja
A coalition of Northern elders and politicians have in Abuja announced the formation of a new group known as the ‘Abuja Roundtable’ to provide political, socio-economic and intellectual direction to the region.
The new group, which presents itself as a non-partisan platform prepared to forge a united front to tackle political, security and social challenges facing the North especially as 2023 general elections approaches.
Some of the leaders of the new group include 1993 presidential candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC), Ibrahim Tofa; former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yayale Ahmed; former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega; former governors, ministers, senators; and military officers.
Addressing journalists after the meeting, Tofa said: “These challenges are many and they cut across the region. These have manifested in the collapse of institutions and services, widespread poverty and inequality, mutual suspicion, endemic insecurity, disunity, despair, and a dearth of hope across the region. Every community has challenges. But to overcome challenges, there is a need to admit their existence.”
Acknowledging the failure of Northern leaders, the group said: “We have no difficulty admitting all is not well with Northern Nigeria and taking primary or vicarious responsibility for the current state of affairs. We must all – leaders, followers, and passive onlookers – accept our share of responsibility. But beyond that, we must collectively resolve to take action and remedy what went wrong going forward”.
x
They noted that succeeding generations would bear “the consequences of our action and inaction, even though they bear no responsibility for how we got here. No parent would wish to bequeath a precarious future to his child and no price is too high to pay to secure the future of succeeding generations of Northerners.”
According to the leaders, the conditions and forces of division have taken root and have been left to fester unchecked over a long period. They expressed hope that as collective victims who have paid the price of division, “our people have arrived at the realisation that unity is required to resolve other challenges afflicting the region. Recent consultations with eminent political, traditional, and religious leaders across the North are encouraging.”
They revealed a strong desire to remove all obstacles to Northern unity and a commitment to overcome its challenges.
e will widen and deepen these consultations in the coming weeks, months and, if necessary, years in order to attain our objectives,” they said.
The leaders added: “The most urgent task, therefore, facing the peoples of Northern Nigeria is to overcome fear and suspicion, jettison unhealthy division and create consensus around common goals and aspirations. These are necessary for creating the enabling environment to address our most stubborn challenges such as insecurity, widespread poverty, the collapse of institutions and services, etc., so that order, peace, and prosperity may once again return to our region.”
NEWS
Buhari to announce PIA Implementation Committee on Wednesday
President Muhammadu Buhari will on Wednesday (today) unveil an implementation committee for the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
The committee may be chaired by either the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva or someone with good knowledge of development economics according to a source in the Presidency
The committee which has 12 months to carry out its tasks, would be saddled with the responsibility of establishment of Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission, Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Regulatory Authority as well as the corporatisation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to a Limited Liability Company, which will now be called Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.
In addition, the committee would also be tasked with the responsibility of determining the assets and liabilities of the NNPC, which would be transferred to NNPC Limited.
Also, the committee would be tasked with the responsibility of determining the stranded or toxic assets and liabilities which would be taken over by the government.
“The committee has 12 months to finish its job. Also, the committee will look into the conversion of the Oil Prospecting Licences (OPL) and Oil Mining Licences (OML) to Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPL) and Petroleum Mining Licences (PML) respectively, which are the new names under the Act,” the source who preferred to remain anonymous added.
The PIA which was birthed on Monday, would serve as framework for the operations in the oil and gas industry. The law which had suffered several setbacks since 2008, when it was first presented to the National Assembly, aims at removing legal and regulatory uncertainties that have held back the industry’s growth.
The PIA provides legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.
