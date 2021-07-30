NEWS
Abba Kyari caught on tape with Hushpuppi
The FBI has the damning phone conversations and WhatsApp exchanges between Hushpuppi and Nigeria’s supercop, Abba Kyari.
The evidence clearly portrays his role as an accessory in the scamming of a Qatari businessman by Hushpuppi and gang.
Kyari on Thursday denied collecting any money from Hushpuppi, as compensation for arresting the fraudster’s partner Vincent Chibuzo.
But the court document has now exploded his lie.
The Inspector-General of Police Alkali Baba had seen the court record, making him to call for an “internal review”.
The tape is just too damning to extricate Abba Kyari as he is declared wanted by the FBI in connection with the $1.1 million scam.
Here is the full text of the conversation between Hushpuppi, full name Ramon Olorunwa Abbas and Kyari, as contained in the records of the United States District Court for the Central District of California.
…On January 20, 2020, KYARI sent to ABBAS biographical, identifying information for CHIBUZO, along with a photograph of him. In a conversation immediately following, ABBAS confirmed “that is him sir.”
KYARI stated, “We have arrested the guy . . . He is in my cell now. This is his picture after we arrested him today.”
KYARI sent the biographical information about, and photograph of, CHIBUZO to ABBAS using two different WhatsApp numbers—the second of which KYARI said was his “private number.” From that point on, KYARI and ABBAS primarily discussed the arrest and detention of CHIBUZO through WhatsApp on this “private number.”
After receiving the photograph of CHIBUZO, ABBAS stated, “I want him to go through serious beating of his life.”
KYARI responded, “Hahahaha,” and ABBAS replied, “Seriously sir.” KYARI then asked for details about what CHIBUZO did “on audio,” which KYARI said was “So that we will know what to do.”
In response to KYARI’s question about what CHIBUZO had done to ABBAS, ABBAS sent KYARI an audio message, which is transcribed here, describing how CHIBUZO had tried to steal away a fraud victim (i.e., “the job”) from him.
“What he did is, I have one job. The job want to pay me 500, umm, 75,000 dollars [i.e., $575,000]. He went to message the job behind me because I told him to help me make one document for me to give the job. Then he went—he has a—I gave him the details. Then he went to message the job behind my back and try to divert the money and in this process, he tell the job because of the documents he gave me that I gave the job, he tell the job, “These document they sent to you before. These people are fake. This money—is me who can help you to get it. Come to me le—bring this money you want to pay these people to me. I’m the only one who can help you,” and all these things to divert the job for himself.”
After listening to the message, KYARI wrote, “Ok I understand [¶] But he has not succeeded.”
ABBAS claimed CHIBUZO had taken some money and provided KYARI with two screenshots, one of which contained the phone number 3054405586 (the phone number CHIBUZO used to contact the Victim Businessperson). The screenshots showed a person contacting the Victim Businessperson and stating that he was providing information to try to “help” the Victim Businessperson.
KYARI responded, “Yeah I understand.” KYARI did not request other information or evidence relating to CHIBUZO’s role in the scheme, ask questions about the nature of the transaction, or ask about why CHIBUZO told the Victim Businessperson that ABBAS was “fake.”
ABBAS then told KYARI, “Now the [Victim Businessperson] was skeptic to pay me the money cos he keep attacking the [Victim Businessperson] from his end. Now I can handle the [Victim Businessperson] correctly.”
ABBAS further told KYARI that he wanted to pay money to send CHIBUZO to jail for a long time, stating “Please sir I want to spend money to send this boy to jail, let him go for a very long time.”
KYARI responded, “Ok bro [¶] I understand [¶] I will discuss with my team who arrested him . . . And handling the case [¶] We will do something about it.”
ABBAS responded, “Let me know how I can send money to the team sir[.] let them deal with him like armed robber.”
KYARI responded, “OK I will send their account details to u.”
ABBAS further wrote, “He betray me and try to take food out my mouth, this is great punishable sin,” and KYARI responded, “Yeah bro.” ABBAS then continued, “I want him to suffer for many years.” KYARI responded, “Hahahaha [¶] Hahahaha.”
Approximately six minutes later, KYARI provided the account information for a bank account at a Nigerian bank, Zenith Bank, in the name of a person other than KYARI himself. ABBAS responded “Ok sir, tomorrow by noon,” indicating that he would make the payment to KYARI’s team by the next day.
On the same day, ABBAS sent JUMA the photograph of CHIBUZO in custody, which KYARI had sent.
Approximately a month later, on February 19, 2020, KYARI sent a message to ABBAS, saying, “Hello hush with [sic] need to talk about the subject under detention with me.”
ABBAS asked “Should I call u on this number sir?” to which KYARI replied, “Yes call me.”
The following day, KYARI sent ABBAS multiple photographs of CHIBUZO, including close-up photographs showing a rash or skin disease on CHIBUZO’s torso and arms. ABBAS responded, “I don pity am, make them leave am from Tuesday.”
KYARI wrote, “Ok bro, they just brought him from hospital. The fever and the rashes is giving him serious Wahala [¶] He got the disease from other suspects in the cell.”
ABBAS responded, “I see am, I no too pity am [¶] That’s what people like him deserve but I go forgive am for God sake.”
In other words, based on my training and experience with Nigerian Pidgin, ABBAS was essentially stating, in part, “I don’t pity him. That’s what people like him deserve, but I will forgive him for God’s sake.”
Based on the date of the messages and later discussion described in paragraph 150, ABBAS was—on Thursday, February 20, 2020— requesting that KYARI not release CHIBUZO until Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
ABBAS then told KYARI that CHIBUZO’s girlfriend messaged him, trying to raise one million naira to secure CHIBUZO’s release, and said ABBAS promised to contribute 100,000 Naira. KYARI stated “They were thinking it’s normal arrest that is why they think money can remove him . . . No money can remove him here [¶] Hahahaha.”
ABBAS added, “But it’s better for them to think that way, I like it like that,” and KYARI responded, “Yeah.”
ABBAS then said, “No problem sir from Tuesday he can go,” apparently giving KYARI his blessing to release CHIBUZO from custody.
KYARI responded, “Ok bro [¶] We will also keep his phone and other gadgets for some weeks.”
ABBAS responded, “Yes those ones they should not give him again, those ones are gone . . . Make he no see those ones again for life,” instructing KYARI not to return CHIBUZO’s electronic devices.
KYARI responded, “Yes he will not see it [¶] again,” indicating that he would accede to ABBAS’ request.
NEWS
Kaduna files fresh charges against Ibraheem El-Zakzaky
Following the discharge and acquittal of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, by the Kaduna State High Court, the state government has filed fresh charges against him.
Recall that Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court discharged and acquitted El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, of all charges leveled against them.
According to Kurada, the charges against El-Zakzaky and his wife were not supposed to be filed, saying that the state government cannot arraign someone for a crime that was not an offence at the time.
The judge, however, found that the charges were filed against the duo in 2018 pursuant to the Penal Law enacted by the state government in 2017 over an alleged offence committed in 2015.
Counsel to the state government, Dari Bayero, explained that fresh charges have been filed against the IMN leader under the Treason and Treasonable Offences Act before a Federal High Court.
He explained that it was not in agreement with the reasoning and conclusion of Justice Kurada, saying that the government would appeal the case.
According to him, “We are going to appeal, there is no doubt about it, in fact, we have obtained the court judgment because we are not in agreement with my Lord’s reasoning and conclusion, it is not in consonance with the facts on ground.”
NEWS
Primate Ayodele knocks Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria-for-Nigeria movement, says it’s disaster
The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Friday, warned against the Nigeria-for-Nigeria movement by Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church.
Primate Ayodele warned that the movement by Pastor Bakare is not of God, because a major disaster awaits Nigerians if they join the movement.
The clergyman stressed that the movement was aimed at putting Nigerians in further bondage.
Bakare had a few days ago launched the “Nigeria-for-Nigeria” group.
Addressing his members, Bakare had said the new group would be greater than the “Save Nigeria Group”, a pressure group which he convened in 2010.
“I am going to champion it and it will go like wildfire across this nation. Nigeria-for-Nigeria will be bigger than Save Nigeria Group,” the fiery pastor had said.
However, Primate Ayodele cautioned Nigerians against joining the group.
He noted that Bakare created the group to further his political ambition and not because it’s God’s agenda.
According to Primate Ayodele: “Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria for Nigeria movement is not divine, it is another means to put Nigerians in bondage again. Nigerians should not join this movement or else, another disaster awaits us.
“I am not talking as a politician but as God’s mouthpiece, Tunde Bakare’s Nigeria for Nigeria movement is another agenda for his political ambition and not God’s agenda.
“God is angry with the present government, those who have corrupted the system, Nigeria is stagnant, let’s stop deceiving ourselves, though a messiah will still come to our rescue.”
NEWS
Zulum deploys 1000 hunters to battle Boko Haram
Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has inaugurated 1,000 volunteer hunters to complement efforts of security agencies on counter-insurgency.
Addressing the hunters in Khaddamari village, Jere Local Government Area of Borno, Zulum commended them for the sacrifice and support to his administration in its sustained efforts for peace and security in the state.
Zulum assured them of logistics support and monthly allowances to ginger them in the onerous task.
“What we are witnessing today is inauguration of 1,000 members of volunteer hunters to protect the farming communities in four local government areas.
“These farming communities are within Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa and Konduga LGAs,” Zulum said.
He lauded Rep. Ahmed Satomi (APC-Borno), and State Assembly members from the affected local government areas for their contributions in mobilising the hunters for the selfless service.
Earlier, Satomi, said the decision to mobilise the hunters who had been screened by relevant security agencies was inline with the commitment of the state government to enhance security in the state.
Gov. Zulum visited Mulai and Dalwa communities, on the outskirts of Maiduguri.
He also met with security operatives, to begin modalities for re-opening of farmlands along that axis, so as to avoid livelihood crisis.
Zulum said that the decision to reopen farms, was in compliance with the directive to the Nigerian military and other security agencies by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari had urged security agencies to work with the state government and come up with modalities that would allow people to access their farmlands.
