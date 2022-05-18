Abba Kabir Yusuf emerges NNPP governorship candidate in Kano

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has adopted Abba Kabir Yusuf alias ‘Abba gida-gida’ as its consensus candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Kano State.

It was gathered from multiple sources in the party that ‘Abba gida-gida’ and Aminu Abdussalam, his running mate in the 2019 election, will fly the NNPP banner in the election.

They became a household name with the popular political song; ‘Abba gida-gida’ when they contested and lost the 2019 election to Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje after the initial election was declared inconclusive.

The senatorial ticket for Kano Central has been given to former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who officially joined the party earlier in the day.

Others considered for senatorial tickets are former Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Abdullahi Baffa for Kano North and former presidential adviser on National Assembly matters, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila will contest for the Kano South senatorial district.

A copy of the approved candidates for each elective position, sighted by Daily Trust, also listed all the aspirants adopted as consensus candidates for 36 out of the 40 state house of assembly constituencies.