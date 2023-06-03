Saturday, June 3, 2023
NEWS

Abba Kabir Yusuf begins demolition of illegal buildings in Kano (PHOTOS)

Ganiyu Hamzat
By Ganiyu Hamzat
Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf,  popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, has commenced demolition of buildings reportedly built on public lands.

The exercise which commenced in the wee hours of Saturday has already claimed a three-storey building with 90 shops on race- course (Filin Sukuwa), Nasarawa GRA.

It was gathered that the massive building was brought down around 200am.

The governor who led the demolition exercise was reportedly accompanied by the Police Commissioner, Muhammed Gumel.

It could be recalled that Yusuf shortly after been declared governor elect had vowed to clean up Kano and threatened to demolish buildings erected on public properties.

This is the first demolition carried out after assuming office on Monday, May 29th.

The governor  had also on Friday directed the developer carrying out construction works at the Hajj Camp to stop ongoing construction.

