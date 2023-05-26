Abba Gida-Gida invites Sanusi to inauguration

Kano state governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf, better known as Abba Gida-Gida, has invited the deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, to his inauguration.

In the invitation letter personally signed by Yusuf, which was dated May 26 ,but sighted by Daily Trust on Friday, the governor-elect said the presence of Sanusi would not “only significantly add colour to this important event, but also serve as a major boost and support to us”.

“As you are aware that the 2023 election into the Office of the Governor was conducted in Karo State on 18th March 2023, to which by the Grace of Almighty Allah SWT I emerged as the winner and subsequently issued with certificate of return by INEC. It is, therefore my great pleasure to invite you to my swearing-in ceremony along with my Deputy, Comrade Amin Abdussalam Gwarzo.

“It is my belief that your presence will not only significantly add colour to this important event, but also serve as a major boost and support to us, as we embark on a journey that aims at restoring the lost glory and reputation of our dear State, by returning it on to the path of progress and development in all fields of human endeavour, In sha Allah,” the letter read in part.

A senior member of the transition committee, who asked not to be named because he was not privy to the details of the development, said the committee had resolved to invite “all prominent sons and daughters of the state to be a part of the event”.

He said in view of this and the fact that a court order had voided the embargo on Sanusi from entering Kano state, he would therefore not be surprised if the former Emir was invited.

A close aide of the former Emir, who also asked not to be mentioned, confirmed that Sanusi had received the letter but that no decision has not been made on whether or not he would be at the occasion.

He said this is because Sanusi had also been invited for two other inaugurations: the presidential inauguration and the inauguration of the Abia state governor-elect, who is a former banker like the monarch.

He however, confirmed that the Khalifa of Tijjaniya Movement had departed South Africa for Nigeria late Friday.

There were mixed reactions in Kano when Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) said the incoming governor would review the dethronement of Sanusi.