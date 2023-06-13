Abass elected House of Representatives Speaker

A member representing Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State, Tajudeen Abbas, has been elected Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Abbas, who was the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 353 votes, beating his rival and former Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, who got three votes.

Aminu Sani Jaji, who also contested the Speaker’s seat, also secured three votes.

Former House Leader of the defunct 9th Assembly, Alhassan Ado Doguwa had nominated Abbas, seconded by Nnolim Nnaji, a member representing East/West Federal Constituency, Enugu.

Wase was nominated by Tijjani Kayode Ismail and the nomination was seconded by Mohammed Ari Abdulmumin.

Also, Ahmed Yusuf Ibrahim (Katsina) nominated Aminu Sani Jaji for the post of Speaker and was seconded by Ahmed Ibrahim (Katsina).

The inauguration took place in the improvised meeting rooms that the defunct 9th House had been using as Chamber due to the ongoing renovation of the National Assembly complex.

At the end of the roll, the Deputy Clerk of the House, Kamoru Ogunlana who presided over the inauguration proceeding informed the House that a total of 359 members-elect were present for voting. A member-elect from Taraba died after his election.