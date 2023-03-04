Abacha’s son dies in his sleep

Abdullahi, one of the sons of the late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, is dead.

This was revealed on Saturday by the deceased’s sister, Gumsu Sani Abacha.

Gumsu broke the sad news in a Twitter post.

She said her brother died in his sleep in the early hours of Saturday.

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. I lost my younger brother Abdullahi Sani Abacha. He died in his sleep. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firdous, Ameen. Please include him in your prayers,” she wrote.

Abacha ruled as the military head of state after seizing power in 1993. He remained in office till he died in 1998.