A$AP Rocky says ‘Teletubbies helped prepare him for fatherhood’ with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky has spoken about fatherhood and has said that watching Teletubbies has helped him prepare for becoming a dad with girlfriend Rihanna.

The 33-year-old rapper has revealed the principles he hopes to instil in his son as he speaks about the future for his family.

Rocky said that he prepared for becoming a father by watching children’s TV programmes and will urge his children to “never lose their imagination”.

Speaking to Dazed magazine, A$AP said: “I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what.”

He admitted that watching Teletubbies has helped him prepare for what lays ahead.

“I actually love to watch cartoons – I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark.”

A$AP said that he is hoping that the children he raises will embrace all that there is in the world.

He said: “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

Speaking about the influence he and Rihanna already has, A$AP said: “It’s beautiful that we can even do that. Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”

As well as sharing his thoughts on being a dad, A$AP also opened up about the understanding he and Rihanna have as a couple.

He said: “I think it’s just natural. We happen to look good together naturally. You know, it would take a lot of work to have us forcefully match before we leave the house.

“Sometimes we match to a T, or we just wear the same clothes. If I buy a shirt that she likes, I expect to get it stolen… but then I gotta steal it back.”