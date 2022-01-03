NEWS
A year after Capitol riot, fears in US over democracy: Polls
A year after the violent assault on the US Capitol, Americans remain deeply concerned about the health of their democracy and about a third say violence against the government can sometimes be justified, according to two polls.
The January 6 attack on the seat of Congress, led by supporters of former US President Donald Trump, was “a harbinger of increasing political violence”, and American democracy is “threatened”, according to two-thirds of those surveyed for a CBS News poll published on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Americans’ “pride” in their democracy has dropped sharply, from 90 percent in 2002 to 54 percent now, a Washington Post-University of Maryland survey found.
With the January 6 anniversary nearing, the polls offer specific causes for concern: CBS found that 28 percent of respondents believe force can be used to defend the result of an election, while 34 percent told The Washington Post that a violent action against the government can sometimes be justified – the largest percent in decades.
The results underscore the seemingly almost irreconcilable views dividing American society, which President Joe Biden, who took office 14 days after the Capitol rioting, has promised to overcome.
Two-thirds of Trump supporters continue to believe his baseless charge that Biden is not the legitimately elected president.
Trump had addressed thousands of supporters shortly before the Capitol assault, telling them the election had been “rigged” and that they should “fight like hell”.
Some 60 percent of those polled said Trump bears heavy responsibility for the invasion of the Capitol just as lawmakers were set to certify Biden’s victory.
‘Coordinated effort’
There again, opinion follows partisan lines: 83 percent of Trump voters placed his level of responsibility at only “some” or “none,” the Post survey found.
And 26 percent of Americans want him to run again in 2024, according to CBS.
A select committee of the House of Representatives has spent months working to establish the roles and responsibility of those who incited or may have organised the protest.
Despite limited cooperation from Trump’s inner circle, the panel has conducted more than 300 interviews and collected thousands of documents.
“We have uncovered some things that cause us real concern, things like people trying to … undermine the integrity of our democracy,” the panel’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, said Sunday on ABC.
“It appeared to be a coordinated effort on the part of a number of people to undermine the election,” he said.
“It could be people in the executive branch. It could be people in the Department of Defense … and some very wealthy individuals.”
He said he would not hesitate to refer any evidence of illegality to the Department of Justice.
Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the panel, on Sunday strongly condemned Trump for waiting hours before urging the Capitol rioters to stand down.
He could easily have issued such a call, she told ABC.
“He failed to do so. It’s hard to imagine a more significant and more serious dereliction of duty.”
88,000 AK-47 rifles, other firearms missing from Nigerian Police custody – Audit Report
A report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) has revealed that over 88,000 AK-47 rifles and other firearms and ammunition in the custody of the Nigerian Police Force are missing or unaccounted for.
The audit reviewed arms movement register, monthly returns of arms and ammunition and ammunition register at the armoury section.
In the number given, 88,078 AK-47 rifles. 3,907 assorted rifles and pistols across different police formations could not be accounted for as of January 2020.
A breakdown of the missing firearms showed that 601 firearms are missing from 15 training institutions; 42 in 23 formations; 1514 missing in 37 police commands; 29 missing in zone 1-12 were not also reported as required by law, with 1,721 firearms are missing in Police Mobile Force (PMF) 1-68.
Records received from force armament unit at the Force Headquarters showed 21 Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadron, Abuja, did not report a single case of missing firearm, whereas the schedule of missing arms obtained from the same PMF showed a total number of 46 missing arms between year 2000 and February 2019.
“The value of the lost firearms could not be ascertained because no document relating to their cost of acquisition was presented for examination,” the audit report said.
According to the report, 10 contracts totalling N1.136billion were awarded to a single proprietor in the name of different companies.
In the companies’ profiles, the contact phone numbers and email addresses of the three companies were the same.
The three companies did not disclose their relationship in accordance with the fundamental principles of procurement as required by extant regulation, the report stated.
It further said that the sum of N924.985million was paid for 11 contracts involving construction of three units of Gunshot Spotter System, supply of 50 units of Ballistic Roller Trolley and 20 units of Ballistic Mobile Surveillance House in some selected Commands and Formations. Final payments were made in March 2019 without evidence of execution. Documents such as end user certificate, store receipt voucher (SRV), store issue voucher (SIV), job completion certificate were not presented for audit examination.
According to the document, the items claimed to have been constructed/supplied at the Force Headquarters, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) unit and (PMF unit as specified in the award letters revealed that the contracts had not been executed by the time of physical verification of the purported items in June 2020.
Consequently, the auditor-general’s office asked the police force to explain why contracts were awarded to companies owned by same persons.
Former NRC presidential candidate, Bashir Tofa is dead
The former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention, NRC in the June 12, 1993 election, Bashir Othman Tofa is dead.
A source close to the family confirmed that the Elder Statesman died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness.
Tofa contested alongside his opponent, Social Democratic Party, SDP Presidential candidate, late Chief Mashood Abiola in the election which was annulled by the former Nigeria Military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.
Bandits release two more Baptist students
The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, Rev. John Hayab, has disclosed that two of the kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna have been released by the bandits.
Rev. Hayab, however, confirmed that 120 of the 121 abducted students of the school had been released so far, the remaining one with the kidnappers.
According to him, one of the students was released on December 28, last year, while one of the students was released on January 1, this year.
Hayab remarked that “with the release of these two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far and only one student is still with the bandits.”
Recall that in the early hours of July 5, last year, bandits invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 121 students.
