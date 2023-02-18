‘A well deserved win for the gunners’ – Atiku reacts to Arsenal win against Aston Villa

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that Arsenal deserved their victory against Aston Villa.

Arsenal defeated Villa 4-2 in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

Arsenal scored twice in added time to secure a dramatic 4-2 win which sent them back to the top of the Premier League table in Saturday’s early kick-off

Arsenal fought from behind twice before claiming a 93rd minute winner at Aston Villa – thanks to the head of former goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Gunners had lost three of their last four games heading into this clash and got off to the worst possible start when Ollie Watkins beat the offside trap to fire home an opener for Unai Emery’s men. Bukayo Saka hammered in an equaliser with, before Philippe Coutinho finished off a brilliant team move to put Villa back in front before the break.

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko equalised just past the hour mark, but the Gunners looked set to be frustrated as the game headed into injury time. But when Jorginho’s fine 25-yard strike clattered the crossbar and bounced down, their luck was in, as it hit the back of the head of Martinez, and rebounded into the net, before Gabriel Martinelli wrapped up the win late on.

They now move three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, with a game in hand over Pep Guardiola’s side. The luck was on their side at Villa Park, something that all title winners need to have.

Atiku, who is a great fan of Arsenal celebrated the win with a Tweet on his Twitter page .

Atiku, who was holding his final presidential rally in Adawama when the match was played described it as a great win and celebrated with all Arsenal fans in Nigeria.

His tweet reads: “What a hard-fought and deserving victory. Even though I couldn’t watch the game, I’m particularly proud of this victory by Arsenal 🙂 -AA #ASVARS.”

